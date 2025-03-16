Texas A&M Aggies Edge Rusher Shemar Stewart Selected Inside Top-10 in New Mock Draft
While the Texas A&M Aggies had just three players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this year. A statistic that even Aggies head coach Mike Elko points to as a point of improvement for the future, Texas A&M is still projected to have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Shemar Stewart is projected to be that one player in the most recent post-NFL free agency mock draft by The 33rd Team's James Foster. Who has the Aggies' pass rusher going to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall.
"Aside from a few pieces, the Panthers are essentially rebuilding their defense from scratch," Foster writes. "They take Stewart, a historically athletic edge defender who will need time to develop his pass rushing technique."
This would make Stewart the second edge rusher taken off the board. With Penn State's Abdul Carter being the only one taken before Stewart. However, despite being viewed as the potential first pick in other mock drafts, Foster has the Nittany Lion going just a pick before Stewart at No. 7 to the New York Jets.
Despite having just 4.5 sacks throughout his three-year career with the Aggies Stewart finds himself firmly in the first-round discussion. Judging, by recent mock drafts he is seemingly a top-10 pick. Following a standout week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Stewart has seen his draft stock continue to rise thanks to the measurables he flashed in college.
He put his freaky measurables on full display, running a 4.59-second 40-yard-dash time, while showing off his 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump in Indianapolis. A display that even earned him a comparison to current Cleveland Browns star and Texas A&M legend, Myles Garrett.
If Stewart is indeed taken in the first-round, he'd join Garrett and Von Miller as fellow Aggies edge rushers playing in the NFL today.
He will now wait for Texas A&M's Pro Day March 27th for his next chance to impress NFL evaluators.
