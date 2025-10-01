Where Does Texas A&M Sit In SEC Standings?
Exciting starts to the season make football much more enjoyable.
For Texas A&M, it’s been nothing but joy after a 4-0 start to the season. With wins against UTSA, Utah State, Notre Dame, and Auburn, it couldn’t have been a better way for coach Mike Elko to continue building on last season's success.
With only one SEC game played so far, there is plenty of football to be played and watched around the SEC. The Maroon and White still face ranked opponents such as Missouri, LSU, and Texas, and could alternate, depending on how things play out.
With no SEC divisions anymore, every game matters, especially when it comes down to tiebreakers, strength of victory, and strength of schedule. So, where do the Aggies sit as it stands heading into Week 6?
Competition
It just means more. That’s the SEC motto that the conference is known for.
Throughout the college football landscape, the expansion of conferences adding teams has increased the competitiveness each program faces in any given sport.
For the Aggies, it's an opportunity that drives the program to persevere through the gauntlet of a schedule
As it stands, sitting atop the SEC is Ole Miss, which is already 3-0 to start the conference. A five-way tie at 1-0 between Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Alabama is for second, while a surprising tie for third is LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia at 1-1. South Carolina sits alone in fourth at 1-2.
Then there is the Texas Longhorns, who haven’t played a conference game this season but have their first game on Saturday on the road. At 0-1, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Florida are in sixth, while the bottom of the barrel is Auburn and Kentucky.
It will change come Saturday at the conclusion of the Week 6 games.
A&M’s Opponents
The Maroon and White have a big test this weekend at Kyle Field as it will be a blackout game with the 12th Man asked to wear black. The Mississippi State Bulldogs, who travel from Starkville, Mississippi, are unranked but carry momentum with them after taking the ranked Tennessee Volunteers to the wire in the overtime loss.
After the contest with the Bulldogs, the Aggies will host another night game against Florida in College Station, Texas. Quarterback DJ Lagway will hope to pull an upset after a disappointing start to his season.
Following next weekend’s affair, the Aggies will not be back at Kyle Field for nearly a month.
A trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be the next road trip against a Razorbacks team that is looking for its identity after the dismissal of its former head coach, Sam Pittman.
LSU then enters the picture, where A&M has not won since joining the SEC. Elko defeated LSU last season after electing to replace former QB Conner Weigman with Marcel Reed. The LSU fanbase will want revenge and need the win for its playoff hopes, especially with head coach Brian Kelly on the hot seat.
A week later, A&M travels to take on Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, on November 8, in what could very possibly be a ranked-versus-ranked game, with both programs needing a win to stay in the race for a chance at a ticket to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Georgia.
A&M is then home for two games in mid-November, featuring matchups against South Carolina and Samford, before closing the season against Texas.
The two teams that finish atop the SEC will play in the SEC Championship on Saturday, December 6, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Will the Aggies make it there? Time will tell, but there is a ton of momentum down in Aggieland.