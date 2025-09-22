Where Texas A&M Stands Heading Into SEC Play
The most recent AP Poll has been released, and Texas A&M sits at No. 9 coming off a bye week after starting the season off 3-0 for the first time since 2021.
Now coming out of the bye week, with everything they want still in front of them, where do the Aggies stand heading into SEC play against the Auburn Tigers?
The story of Week 3 was the Aggies' impressive and statement win over Notre Dame, where they defeated the Fighting Irish 41-40 in South Bend. After a dominant offensive performance through four quarters, people started to talk about A&M and what they could shape up to be.
With opening wins against UTSA and Utah State, the Aggies faced their first true test last weekend against Notre Dame, where they faced challenges, yet overall they kept their head on their shoulders as they grinded out a late-game drive that resulted in a statement win over the Irish.
How Did The Aggies Get Here?
With the Aggies sitting at a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2021 season under Jimbo Fisher, there are several factors that have changed in this A&M team.
Through new players and focusing on polishing up both the offense and defense, the Aggies are a force to be reckoned with.
Offensive Outburst
The Aggies have had an offensive outburst coming from the wide receiver duo consisting of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, both transfers playing their first season at A&M. The two currently lead the Aggies in receiving yards, with Craver on top with 443, picking up over 100 yards through the first three games played.
The other side of the wide receiver duo is KC Concepcion, the transfer from NC State, who has been nothing short of incredible as he has 227 yards and three touchdowns thus far. Both players have opened up a new side of A&M's offense in the passing game, where a lot of credit is due to Marcel Reed, who worked on his throwing during the offseason.
The offense has turned around from last season, as A&M would rush the ball as the first option, whereas so far this season, we have seen a mix of rushing and passing. Reed has executed plays very well, mixing up play calls to keep the defense on its toes.
Through four weeks, Reed sits in third place in the SEC in total offensive yards per game with 1011, which includes 142 rushing yards and 869 passing yards. With Auburn heading to town for A&M's first conference game of the season, be ready to continue to see the offense grow.