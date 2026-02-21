Where Texas A&M Lands in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

It didn't take long for Mike Elko to hit his stride in College Station.

In just his second season as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, Elko led the program to its first 10+ win season since 2012. He also led the Aggies to their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, where they fell to eventual national champion runner-up Miami.

With Marcel Reed returning at quarterback after a season that saw him throw 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns along with an additional 493 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, the Aggies are poised to contend for an SEC title and College Football Playoff run again.

Texas A&M No. 8 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

An early sentiment that ESPN's Heather Dinich seems to agree with as well, as the veteran reporter took to Instagram this past week to release her early top 25 rankings ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Take a look:

Dinich had the Aggies at No. 8 ahead of programs like Ole Miss, Oklahoma, USC and Texas Tech, but behind other programs such as Miami, Oregon, Georgia and Ohio State.

Along with Reed returning and the Aggies returning a handful of studs on defense, they were able to dip into the transfer portal and bring in one of the better classes in college football. According to On3's transfer portal class rankings, the Aggies brought in the No. 4 group of transfers, headlined by Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton and Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies may have a more difficult path to contention next season, as they are set to play Arizona State in Week 2, while also playing their first road game of the season against Lane Kiffin's new-look LSU Tigers program.

Regardless of how difficult things look right now, Elko did tell the media following the team's loss to Miami in the opening round of the College Football Playoff that the 2025 team paved the way for success for future teams.

"Yeah, what I just told them, I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away," Elko said via 247Sports. "From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don't think that can be lost on people. I think it's made massive strides.

"Then I said to the guys coming back, there's still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It's a rallying cry to the guys that are still here and still have time to play. But I don't think we can turn our back on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything that they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football."

The Aggies will open up the 2026 season against Missouri State before they dive into the gauntlet that is the rest of their schedule.