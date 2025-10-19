How Marcel Reed’s Career Night Kept Texas A&M Perfect
Who knows what the score would’ve been if Marcel Reed hadn’t turned in one of his best performances of the season?
No. 3 Texas A&M survived a wild night in Fayetteville, outlasting Arkansas 45–42 despite surrendering over 500 total yards, including 268 on the ground.
For every Arkansas score, Reed and the offense had an answer, never allowing the Hogs a real chance to seize control.
Mike Elko Praises Marcel Reed’s Poise
“As hectic as it felt because I was calling defenses, the offense never let them get the ball back with a chance to take the lead,” head coach Mike Elko said after the game. “And I thought that was huge.”
Arkansas took a 3–0 lead four minutes into the game after a 71-yard drive where the Aggie defense bent but didn’t break. Reed and company responded with a methodical 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Bethel-Roman.
From that moment on, the Aggies never trailed.
Marcel Reed’s Career Night
Still, Bobby Petrino’s Razorbacks refused to go quietly, turning the matchup into a back-and-forth shootout.
Fortunately for the 12th Man, Reed came to play.
The redshirt sophomore finished 23-of-32 for 280 yards and three touchdowns, adding 55 rushing yards and another score on six carries. Elko called it Reed’s most complete outing of the season, one that kept A&M’s perfect record intact.
“I thought that was Marcel's best game of the year,” Elko said. “He did a lot of things with his arm and with his legs. He extended drives. He did a really good job in the passing game and spread the ball around.”
Through seven games, Reed has eclipsed 200 passing yards in all but one contest. His season totals now sit at 1,770 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, with 241 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Eyes on Baton Rouge
Reed’s four-touchdown showing powered A&M to its first 7–0 start in 31 years. The Aggies’ next challenge? Accomplishing something they haven’t done in just as long, beating LSU in Baton Rouge.
“I thought he was calm in the pocket,” Elko added. “He delivered the ball where it needed to go, made the right checks, and played a really, really clean game.”
Elko’s Aggies, now ranked No. 3 in the nation, will head to Death Valley for a primetime clash with the No. 20 LSU Tigers. With Brian Kelly’s season hanging in the balance, Reed and company will need another big performance to leave Baton Rouge unscathed.