Where Texas A&M Stands In the Race for 5-Star RB Landen Williams-Callis

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to finish out the summer strong before all the focus is turned to the critical 2026 season. Looking to snowball the success from last season, the Aggies are determined to make the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

Part of that success for head coach Mike Elko begins on the recruiting trail. The program has done exactly that, currently building the No. 1 class in the country, but there is still a void at the running back spot on the list.

The priority running back recruit for the Aggies this cycle, Landen Williams-Callis, is set to announce his commitment on August 1, so where does Elko and the staff stand with two weeks left in the race?

Who is Williams-Callis?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams-Callis is the No. 3-ranked running back in the class and is the No. 38-ranked recruit in the country, and is one of the most sought-after prospects in the class. He is on the smaller side frame wise, standing at 5-foot-7-and-a-half, and 190 pounds, he more than makes up for it with his hard-nosed running style, refusing to shy away from contact.

During his time at Richmond Randle High School in Texas, he has put up video game like numbers, including this past season where he finished with 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns on the ground, leading his team to a state championship appearance in one of the toughest divisions in Texas High School Football.

Over his career, Williams-Callis has amassed 7,554 rushing yards, 125 touchdowns, and an average of 10 yards per carry, proving he has the production to be an elite contributor at the next level.

What Are Texas A&M's Odds?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies were viewed as the early favorites to land the in-state talent, especially as he was looking to stay close to home, and see the field early on in his career. After fall visits last season, Elko and the staffed had worked their magic to lead the pack, but since then, things have shifted.

Williams-Callis is down to his final five and is set to make his announcement in just over two weeks, and from sources that have spoken with the Texas A&M Aggies On SI, it seems like he will choose a different direction than College Station, and choose their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

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