2028 Recruiting Names to Know For Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the most polarizing programs in college football over the last decade. Between not living up to expectations and shattering what people thought they could achieve in a year, the Aggies seem to be all over both ends of the pendulum.

The recent success, however, begins with head coach Mike Elko, who has turned the Aggies into not just one of the top programs on the field, but also one of the most feared on the recruiting trail, in a way the 2022 class could never have done.

Currently holding the No. 1 class in the country for the 2027 cycle, the Aggies are looking to set a foundation for their class rankings, and that has already begun for the 2028 class. So who are some of the big names to know, and what intel does Texas A&M Aggies On SI have on them?

Donald Tabron II, QB

Texas A&M Aggies recruiting target Donald Tabron with the coaching staff | Donald Tabron (@donaldtabronII on X)

Ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class and the No. 27-ranked prospect in the country, Tabron is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the cycle. He already has elite arm talent and can process a defense, dissecting it to find the perfect read.

The Aggies are the favorite to land an early commitment from him, and he has spoken highly of the program before.

"Texas A&M's been on me early, and I respect how Coach Elko runs it. It's not flashy, but about development and winning. Talking with Trooper Taylor, you feel that energy right away he's real about how they develop backs and play fast," Tabron tells me. "Joey Lynch has been showing me exactly where I'd fit and how the offense would fit to my playing style. Coming off that playoff run, it's a blue-collar program with a real plan, and that's what I'm looking for."

David Dotson, Edge

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dotson is the No. 7 edge defender in the class and the No. 61-ranked recruit in the cycle, while also being a top 10 prospect in the state of Texas. He is a big defender, standing at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, and the Aggies are viewed as a potential landing spot for him. He is a hungry player, and is looking to make a name for himself on the field.

"It means a lot because all the hard work is paying off but I’m still hungry and focused on getting better every day." Dotson tells the Texas A&M Aggies On SI about his ranking.

Jai'Storm Knight, OT

Jai'Storm Knight | Courtesy of Jai'Storm Knight

The No. 14 offensive tackle in the cycle and the No. 118 overall-ranked recruit in the class, Knight is another critical in-state target. He is a massive body, standing at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, and has been playing at that size for two years now.

The Aggies bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, are currently viewed as the favorites to land him, but the Aggies could swoop in and make things interesting, and remaining in-state seems like the most likely result here for the San Antonio prospect.

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