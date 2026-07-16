The Position Texas A&M Needs to Recruit the Hardest is Obvious

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the most talked-about teams over the offseason. After finally make the programs first appearance in the College Football Playoff, and now snowballing that success into building the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, the Aggies are showing no signs of slowing down.

For head coach Mike Elko, the success he and his staff have found on the recruiting trail is just the beginning of the building blocks for the program. Landing elite talent, and developing that, is part of the building blocks into turning the Aggies into a dynasty.

That is exactly what has happened now as they currently have the No. 1 class in the 2027, with potentially more names on the way. However, there is a clear position of need remaining, and the running back room should be the priority the rest of the cycle for the Aggies.

Why Texas A&M Needs to Target RB Recruits

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have been dominant this cycle on the recruiting trail, including landing some of the top talent available, with 11 commitments in the class ranked in the top-10 recruits for the cycle. The running back position is still void of a commitment for the cycle, despite landing some elite talent at the other skills position.

One of the priority targets for the program this cycle was Landen Williams-Callis, the No. 4-ranked running back in the cycle, and in-state prospect that has video game-like numbers throughout his high school career. Unfortunately for Elko and his staff, it it seemingly more likely he will commit else, leaving the Aggies wihout a name in that role.

What Names Could be Targets?

2027 Running Back Recruit Landen Williams-Callis | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

The names the Aggies could target are tough to choose from, as nearly every other running back the program has offered, is committed elsewhere already. With that said, there are a few in-state recruits committed elsewhere that the Aggies could look to poach away.

One of those names includes Noah Roberts, who is currently committed to the Texas Longhorns. With the Aggies bitter rivals also the leader to land Williams-Callis, Roberts could look to depart and find somewhere else where he is the lone running back in the class.

Other names Elko and his staff could check in on include SaRod Baker and Jakoby Dixon, who are committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners, respectively.

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