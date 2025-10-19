Where Texas A&M Stands in the Polls After Narrow Win vs. Arkansas
The Texas A&M Aggies sure don't make it easy on themselves.
On Saturday, the Aggies defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-42 on the road to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1994, but their defense did not perform up to its usual standard. Yes, Arkansas has a strong offense, but allowing 527 total yards and 42 points to arguably the worst team in the SEC is not a good look no matter how one slices it.
However, the important part is that they won the game, and in a week filled with upsets, that's enough for them to keep climbing up the polls.
Texas A&M Rises to No. 3 in AP, Coaches Polls
Despite the close victory against an SEC bottom feeder, the Aggies rose one spot to No. 3 in the AP Poll, and now have their highest ranking since 1995. The Aggies are 84 points behind No. 2 Indiana, but just 36 points ahead of No. 4 Alabama, so it's a tight race for the No. 3 spot. Texas A&M's undefeated record gave it an edge, but Alabama has won four straight conference games against ranked opponents.
To be fair, the Aggies' rise is likely not due to their own win, but the losses of other teams around them. Miami, which was No. 2 last week, suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night to Louisville, which dropped it seven spots to No. 9. Ole Miss, which was No. 5 last week and could've passed Texas A&M with a win over Georgia on Saturday, fell three spots to No. 8 after collapsing in the fourth quarter.
Still, the Aggies will absolutely take their highest ranking in 30 years and celebrate the fact that they are in the national championship discussion once again.
Texas A&M also rose to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, its highest ranking of the season once again. The Aggies find themselves 79 points behind No. 2 Indiana and 62 points ahead of No. 4 Alabama, so a bit more of a gap between them and the Crimson Tide than in the AP Poll.
The Aggies still have numerous tough games ahead, though, as they face No. 20 LSU, No. 15 Missouri and No. 22 Texas - with all three of those contests coming on the road - in the regular season. If they make the SEC Championship Game, which seems very plausible considering they're the last unbeaten team in the conference, they will face another very tough opponent.
For now, though, Mike Elko and co. will take it one week at a time.