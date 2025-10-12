Texas A&M is Highest Ranked SEC Team After Win Over Florida
As the 2025 college football season goes on, it's looking more and more likely that it could be a special one for the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Aggies are now 6-0 for the first time since 2016 following their 34-17 home victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday night, their third-straight win against an SEC opponent. It wasn't a perfect game, but both the offense and defense played well and helped Texas A&M to a three-score victory.
As long as they continue to win, the Aggies should be in good standing in the polls, and this week's rankings reflect that.
Texas A&M Climbs to No. 4 in AP Poll
In the newest AP Poll, the Aggies come in at No. 4 - their best ranking of the season so far - behind only Ohio State, Miami and newcomer Indiana.
Texas A&M earned a one-spot bump ahead of SEC rival Ole Miss, which unexpectedly struggled with lowly Washington State in a 24-21 victory at home and dropped to No. 5 as a result. The Aggies are now the highest-ranked team in the SEC at the midpoint of the season, and by a good margin too, with 102 points separating them and Ole Miss.
For the Aggies, it's also their highest ranking since the final poll of the 2020 season, where they came in at No. 4 after narrowly missing the College Football Playoff and winning the Orange Bowl. As for an in-season ranking, one has to go all the way back to November of 2016 to find the last time the Aggies were in the AP top four.
In the Coaches Poll, the Aggies also come in at No. 4 behind Ohio State, Miami and Indiana. It's also their highest ranking of the season so far, but the gap between them and Ole Miss isn't nearly as big as in the AP Poll at just 28 points.
Prior to the season, many saw the Aggies as a College Football Playoff dark horse, but few saw them as a clear-cut contender. Fast forward to now, and they look like one of the most complete teams in the country with an offense and defense that both look very dangerous.
The Aggies will look to keep their undefeated record intact when they travel to face SEC bottom-feeder Arkansas in Fayetteville. This is the first of three-straight SEC road games for the Aggies, a stretch that will be a major test for Mike Elko and co.