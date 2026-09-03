Which Returning Texas A&M Starter Faces the Most Pressure?

The Texas A&M Aggies are on the brink of what should be an exciting 2026 season in the third year of the Mike Elko era.

A ton of the hype is due to the return of quarterback Marcel Reed, who will look to build off of what was a career-best year that resulted in Texas A&M having one of its best seasons in program history.

However, the last thing Reed showed the college football world was a game-losing interception in the end zone at home against the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. This marked his fifth turnover compared to zero total touchdowns in Texas A&M's final two games of the year.

It's no secret, but as a result, Reed is the Aggie that faces the most pressure headed into Saturday's opener against Missouri State.

The Answer is Obvious: It's Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could argue that every returning quarterback on a championship contender will face significant pressure this upcoming season: Oregon's Dante Moore, Texas' Arch Manning, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, just to name a few. Each of these quarterbacks fell short last season, some of which was due to self-inflicted mistakes.

Reed easily falls into that category, and there might not be anyone on the Texas A&M roster that really comes close.

There continues to be questions surrounding Reed's ability to be a consistent pocket passer. He's proven how elite he can be on the move, but the passing ability has had its ups and down, most notably against Miami when had some head-scratching inaccuracy issues.

Reed will never be viewed as the purest passer in college football but that hardly means he won't be able to take a massive step forward in that regard this season. In a way, his awful ending to last year just might be the driving force behind a bounce-back campaign in 2026. Nothing motivates a player quite like failure.

After all, Reed already showed the country what he's capable of during the first half of last season. He was putting together a Heisman-level campaign, something that was backed up by Texas A&M's unblemished record.

If Reed can replicate the success he had early last season while fixing some of the turnover issues, there's no reason why he can't be a Heisman finalist this winter.

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