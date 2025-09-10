Why Bleacher Report Thinks Notre Dame Will Beat Texas A&M
Week 3 of college football is finally here and fans are excited, as are many competitive games are being played this weekend. Texas A&M heads to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame for its first true test of the second, yet Bleacher Report favors the Fighting Irish, as they posted on Wednesday.
Last year, these two programs met up in College Station, Texas, for the season opener, where the Fighting Irish came out on top 23-13, after a very tight first half. Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman struggled in this game, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns.
"This is a prove-it game for both programs," Bleacher Report wrote. "Texas A&M needs a marquee win to solidify an encouraging start, whereas Notre Dame would be in real trouble if a loss to A&M follows a setback to Miami. ND's physicality won out in the 23-13 victory over the Aggies in 2024, and I anticipate a repeat in South Bend—with a closer score.
Who Comes Out On Top?
As Bleacher Report wrote, this is a big-time and 'prove-it' win for both programs, as this is Texas A&M's first real test of the season, and while Notre Dame cannot afford another loss, as they would start the season off 0-2.
With the matchup going to Notre Dame last year, by the box score, it might not have looked as close as it was. The Aggies and Fighting Irish went into halftime tied 6-6, where both teams missed opportunities to score.
Both of Weigman's interceptions came in the first half of the game, yet the Texas A&M offense could not get anything going in the second half as they were outscored by Notre Dame 17-7.
This season looks different for both teams as they have new quarterbacks. Marcel Reed leads the Aggies while CJ Carr leads Notre Dame, yet it is hard to see just how capable and impactful Carr can be since the Fighting Irish only have one game under their belt.
As of Wednesday, Notre Dame opens up as a 6.5 point favorite, as they take on the Aggies in front of their home crowd for a night-time matchup. Bleacher Report favors Notre Dame, but not by much as they wrote that they believe the score will be Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 20.
While both teams will have to be dominant in order to beat the other, expect an exciting top-20 matchup on Saturday, September 13.