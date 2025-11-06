Why Missouri's New QB Situation Could Work Against Texas A&M
As the field general of the offense, the quarterback is the pulse of the war waged on the gridiron. Experience is a hot commodity in this position, but all young gunslingers have to make their first career at some point, but for Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers, it will be against Texas A&M football at home with College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
With the injury to quarterback Beau Pribula, Zollers has been thrown into the action in the heart of the season, tasked with taking down the Aggies at home to avoid a two-game skid. Success in such a youth position is uncommon but not impossible, but the question lies in where the advantage is come game time.
Zollers will come face-to-face with one of the toughest defenses in all of the Southeastern Conference, but perhaps his lack of experience and in turn, lack of tape, could work to Mizzou's advantage.
Tilted Scales
Despite being slated for his first career start on Saturday, there are no doubts about the talent level that Zollers brings to Columbia, Missouri. A four-star prospect coming out of high school in Pennsylvania, the rookie performed admirably in limited snaps against Vanderbilt, racking up over 100 yards and a touchdown in almost two quarters of work.
That said, the Tigers will be hosting a superb pass rush that ranks third in the conference in sacks despite not playing this past weekend. Home field advantage surely gives Missouri the luxury of reduced crowd noise on offense, but the Aggies have proven that they don't need to be in Kyle Field to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.
Defensive end Cashius Howell will be the difference maker in the Maroon and White, as he ranks first in the SEC and fourth in the country in sacks after eight games into the 2025 season. Many have tried to contain the Bowling Green transfer, and many have failed, as he will look to continue one of the best sacking efforts in A&M history.
While Howell gets plenty of reasonable attention, the A&M defense has a surplus of players who can take down playmakers in the blink of an eye, from All-American linebacker Taurean York to youthful pass rusher Marco Jones.
Even with all these tools to compete, the Aggies would be wise not to underestimate a true freshman quarterback, as the last rookie quarterback to start against and beat A&M was future Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Does constricting defense outmatch the element of surprise? Only time will tell as the Aggies face off with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.