The Aggies Look To Remain Unbeaten As They Travel To Take On Missouri
After embarrassing the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge two weeks ago, the Texas A&M Aggies moved to 8-0 for the first time since 1992. After a well-timed bye week, allowing them to get healthy, they now hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers in a top-25 showdown.
On the heels of one of their most complete halves of the season, and now facing a Tigers team that is left scrambling to feel the void at quarterback after Beau Pribula went down with an ankle injury, the Aggies have a chance to add another ranked win under their belt, as they look to improve their resume for the College Football Playoff.
Still, it won't be an easy matchup on the road, as Columbus is a tough place to play, and the Tigers will still feature a lethal rushing attack from Ahmad Hardy, one of the top running backs in the country. Can the Aggies remain unbeaten and move to 9-0 on the season?
Ready to Defend Everything
For the Aggies, not much is going to change in this matchup. They will still be without Le'Veon Moss as he recovers from his injury, and Reuben Owens will continue to be the primary running back. Marcel Reed will look to continue his success this season, quietly building a Heisman campaign off of one of the best dual-threat quarterback seasons in the country this year, and will be aided by one of the best receiving cores in college football.
However, there is a factor of the unknown in the matchup, as Matt Zollers, a freshman, will be the signal-caller for the Tigers in this one. For head coach Eli Drinkwitz, he had the timing of a bye week for his own team to try and get Zollers up to speed, but as Aggies' head coach Mike Elko pointed out, it's hard to change a system this late into the season.
"I'm sure they will try to tailor it to him, what he does well, and what he's really capable of," Elko said during his first meeting of the week with the media. "I'm sure they anticipate that the 10 guys around him will step up and support him, he'll go out and play a really good game with those guys as a tremendous supporting cast."
The Aggies are coming off a seven-sack performance against the Tigers in Baton Rouge, and with a freshman quarterback waiting for them this week, will look to once again establish how dominant their defensive line can be. As they look for their third straight win against their old Big 12 foe, the Aggies will look to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Aggies will travel to take on the Tigers on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT