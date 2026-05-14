Why Texas A&M’s 2027 Recruiting Class Is Different From 2022

Texas A&M is dominating the recruiting rankings in the Class of 2027. With nearly half a dozen consensus five-stars and several more top-100 recruits, the cycle is shaping up to be the Aggies’ best in half a decade.

However, the last time the Aggies had a recruiting class this talented did not pan out. The infamous 2022 recruiting class has plagued the Aggies ever since, but the program is ready to learn from its mistakes.

What Went Wrong With Texas A&M’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class was an all-timer. With a value of 333.33 points, according to 247Sports’ metric, it ranked as the most talented class of all time, passing Alabama’s 2021 class that included future first-round picks like JC Latham and Terrion Arnold. Despite the success on the recruiting trails, Texas A&M’s class gave the program a bad reputation.

The previous July, college football had changed forever. A combination of rule changes and legislation christened the era of Name, Image and Likeness, and its impact on the recruiting process was only beginning to be seen.

While Jimbo Fisher, the head coach at the time, has pushed back on the idea, there were reports that the Aggies spent upward of $30 million in the recruiting process. Texas A&M signed some of the biggest names available, landing eight five-star and 20 four-star recruits, according to 247Sports.

Even today, coaches and athletic staff are struggling to find the right approach and balance to recruiting in the modern era, especially with the impact of the transfer portal. Some programs focus on building the internal culture through recruiting, while others look for veterans who can compete now.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Texas A&M, like every other school, was learning where the line was in 2022. They went all in on one class, but the infrastructure to support it was not present.

The class was not a complete bust. Six of the 30 players — running back Le'Veon Moss, tight end Theo Melin Öhrström, center Mark Nabou Jr., defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett and safeties Bryce Anderson and Jared Kerr — remained on the roster through the 2025 season. Nabou and Anderson are returning for 2026.

Wide receiver Noah Thomas was an impact player before transferring to Georgia, and edge rusher Shemar Stewart was drafted in 2025 after three seasons with Texas A&M.

Some players, like quarterback Conner Weigman, wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive linemen Walter Nolen and LT Overton, also went on to have success at new stops. Others, meanwhile, never landed on their feet.

Class of 2022 5-Star Recruits Note Walter Nolen III (No. 2) • 14 starts in two seasons at Texas A&M

• Transferred to Ole Miss in 2024

• 2025 draft pick (No. 16) Shemar Stewart (No. 9) • 19 starts in three seasons at Texas A&M

• 2025 draft pick (No. 17) Evan Stewart (No. 11) • 15 starts in two seasons at Texas A&M

• 1,000+ yards at Texas A&M

• With Oregon since 2024 LT Overton (No. 14) • 4 starts in two seasons at Texas A&M

• Transferred to Alabama in 2024

• 2026 draft pick (No. 137) Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 17) • Zero starts in three seasons at Texas A&M

• With South Carolina since 2025 Conner Weigman (No. 22) • 13 starts in three seasons at Texas A&M

• With Houston since 2025 Denver Harris (No. 23) • One season with Texas A&M, LSU and UTSA

• With UNLV since 2025 Chris Marshall (No. 25) • One season with Texas A&M

• Played for Kilgore College and Boise State

• Transferred to Arkansas in 2026

There were two separate incidents where freshmen were suspended for violating team rules. In September 2022, Harris, Marshall, Stewart, and defensive back Smoke Bouie were suspended for one game. In October, Harris, Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams were suspended indefinitely.

Following the poor campaign, several players left Texas A&M after just one season. Harris and Marshall were among them.

Texas A&M had built a reputation as a program that could recruit but could not develop. This haunted the Aggies for multiple seasons to follow as some of the biggest names in the class failed to make a difference on the roster.

The Aggies’ 2027 recruiting class currently ranks at the top of the cycle for the first time since 2022, and the narrative could flip.

Why Texas A&M Is in a Better Position in 2027

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 2022 recruiting class came into one of the weakest Texas A&M ecosystems in recent history. Mike Elko, the defensive coordinator, had left for Duke to become the head coach, and it was Fisher’s penultimate season with the Aggies.

It was Texas A&M’s first losing season (5–7) since 2009, missing out on bowl eligibility. The offense was among the worst in college football, and the team took a step back on both sides of the ball.

The Aggies had also struggled to develop their talent under Fisher’s leadership. From 2019 to 2023, Texas A&M had just two top-50 picks.

Since then, much has improved. Elko returned in 2024 to take over as head coach, and he led Texas A&M to its first College Football Playoff. The Aggies have also had four top-50 picks in the last two seasons and eight in the top 75.

Elko has also built a talented coaching staff that has helped with this improved direction. Even after losing its offensive and defensive coordinators from 2025, the Aggies have a strong outlook in 2026. With the right pieces in place, the 2027 recruiting class appears to be a result of the work, rather than the resources — and that may make all the difference.

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