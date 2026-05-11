Texas A&M in Position as 5-Star Tackle Prepares for Commitment

Despite early success in the recruiting trails, the Texas A&M Aggies have not slowed their approach. According to 247Sports’ Composite Team Rankings, the maroon and white currently rank second in the Class of 2027 cycle with four five-star and nine four-star recruits.

The Aggies received a commitment from five-star tackle Kennedy Brown in April, adding to existing commitments from four-star in-state tackles Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson. Texas A&M may not be done yet, though, as they await an upcoming announcement from five-star tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola.

Texas A&M Target Set To Announce Commitment May 12

St. Peter's Prep wide receiver Amari Jones celebrates with his teammate, offensive lineman Olubobola Oluwasemilore, during a high school football game between St. Peter’s Prep and Paramus Catholic in Jersey City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals, Olubobola will announce his commitment on Tuesday, May 12. Texas A&M is in a good position as the five-star tackle prepares for his next step.

Steve Wiltfong reported for Rivals in March that the Aggies were the favorite for the blue-chip recruit from New Jersey. However, that sentiment has changed in recent weeks. Notre Dame has surged for Olubobola and reportedly “overtook” Texas A&M in the race. The Aggies, though, are not yet out of the race.

Olubobola did not receive an offer from Notre Dame until March and visited for the first time in April. Despite joining the process late, the Fighting Irish have seemingly left a strong impression. Olubobola is down to three schools, according to Rivals’ Aaron Dickens: Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami (FL).

Texas A&M’s Outlook With or Without Oluwasemilore Olubobola

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. sets the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If the Aggies land Olubobola, it would immediately elevate the status of not just the offensive line but the 2027 recruiting class as a whole. At 6’6”, 295 pounds, he has impressive size and could develop well in an offensive scheme like Texas A&M’s.

Adam Cushing has excelled as the Aggies’ offensive line coach. Since he joined the staff in 2024, following head coach Mike Elko from Duke, Texas A&M’s offensive line has ranked inside the top half of teams in line yards generated (2025: 56th percentile; 2024: 84th percentile), according to Game On Paper.

Regardless, the Aggies are in a good position. The trio of in-state recruits — Brown, Johnson and Scott — gives the Aggies a promising future on the line of scrimmage.

Brown has potential versatility as a tackle or a guard; meanwhile, Johnson and Scott are ranked by Rivals as the No. 45 and 53 tackles in the class, respectively.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III and the offense run onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies are also still in the running for five-star tackle Mark Matthews, who Rivals lists as the No. 1 tackle in the Class of 2027. It is believed to be a two-program race between Texas and Miami (FL) — both of which are also contending for Olubobola.

Texas A&M lost four of its five starters from the 2025 season. They added multiple potential starters in the transfer portal to replenish the line of scrimmage for 2026. Right tackle Wilkin Formby and right guard Trovon Baugh enter their final seasons as graduate transfers. Left tackle Tyree Adams is a redshirt junior as well.

Keeping an offensive line competitive is a year-to-year challenge, and the Aggies have always approached it aggressively. Diligent and relentless, Texas A&M is using the 2027 recruiting class as an opportunity to stack up again for the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.