WR Kendrick Rogers Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - While Texas A & M should be promising for the future, they will be without a key player on their offense.

Junior wide receiver Kendrick Rogers officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. The news was announced via Rogers' social media on Wednesday afternoon.

"I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft," Rogers wrote. "I am excited to begin this next chapter of my life and can't wait to see what God has in store for me. Thank you to everyone for your love, support and prayers."

Rogers was expected to be one of the Southeastern Conference's top targets after a productive 2018 campaign. The then-sophomore tallied 27 catches for 336 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the seven-overtime outing against LSU.

Rogers was slow out of the gate following an injury suffered at fall camp. Playing in only nine games, the Frankston native couldn't find his footing until mid-season against Ole Miss. The junior finished his 2019 campaign with 30 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Known for his larger frame, the 6-4 wideout should be able to earn a higher draft grade with a productive draft campaign. His size and hands over the past two seasons placed him as high of a third-round grade from several analysts over the season.

Rogers now is the fourth Aggie to declare early for April's draft. Junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike declared for the draft last month and was not active for the team's bowl game against Oklahoma State. Fellow wide receiver Quartney Davis elected to forgo his senior season last week while cornerback Debione Renfro officially declared Wednesday afternoon.

With the loss of Rogers and Davis, the Aggies will need to replace the production of two vital weapons for Kellen Mond. Freshman Ainias Smith should take the role over for Davis while five-star Demond Demas could expand a role early in his A & M career. The Aggies will have veteran receiver Jhamon Ausbon returning along with freshman standout tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Rogers finishes his Aggie career with 68 catches for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.