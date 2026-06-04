Ranking the NFL’s Best Offensive Triplets for 2026

This isn’t about the best offenses or the best teams. It’s about the star power at the top of the offensive depth chart.

Last year, the Ravens held down the top spot . Lamar Jackson was coming off a first-team All-Pro season for the third time in his career, while Derrick Henry narrowly missed his second 2,000-yard season. Factor in a rising star in Zay Flowers, and Baltimore got the nod. But things went awry in Charm City, as the Ravens missed the playoffs last season with an 8–9 record while Jackson missed four games.

This spring, we don’t have the Ravens pegged for the No. 1 spot, instead giving that honor to an NFC team. In fact, the NFC has the top two slots and five of the first nine before giving way to some AFC offenses.

As for the format, we’re following the same ground rules as last year , which means the triplets must consist of a team’s starting quarterback, lead running back and a top pass catcher, with a receiver or tight end sufficing.

Let’s get to the rankings.

32. Miami Dolphins

Triplets: Malik Willis, De’Von Achane, Jalen Tolbert

The Dolphins are the only team on the list to have a receiver who didn’t total 250 yards last year. They also have a quarterback who has started six games in four years over two teams. While Achane is a 1,000-yard back and a legitimate weapon, he can’t do it alone.

31. Cleveland Browns

Triplets: Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, Jerry Jeudy

Sanders threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns in 2025, and while the offensive line is better with the additions of Elgton Jenkins and Spencer Fano, it’s still a question mark. As for Judkins, the second-year back rushed for 822 yards as a rookie but did so on 3.6 yards per carry.

30. Tennessee Titans

Triplets: Cam Ward, Tony Pollard, Wan’Dale Robinson

Ward finally has some help at receiver in Robinson and first-round rookie Carnell Tate, but the Titans are still light on talent. Robinson is a slot receiver who had 1,000 yards for the first time last year, while Pollard is the feature back, coming off 1,082 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The big question: Can Ward can take the next step after finishing last in EPA a year ago?

29. New York Giants

Triplets: Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers

The concern here is health. Dart was evaluated five times for a concussion as a rookie, while Skattebo is coming off a fractured fibula sustained against the Eagles. As for Nabers, he could miss the start of 2026 with a torn ACL. If right, Nabers is an elite talent, as evidenced by his 1,204 yards as a rookie two years ago.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Triplets: Fernando Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers

It feels impossible to actually rank the Raiders. Mendoza is the only quarterback on this list who has never played a snap, and he’s coming off a national championship and Heisman Trophy with Indiana. Then there’s Jeanty, who rushed for 975 yards on 3.7 YPC as a rookie behind a bad Las Vegas line. With former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak running the show, does the unit take time to gel or do the Raiders fire out strong?

27. Minnesota Vikings

Triplets: Kyler Murray, Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson

Minnesota upgraded at quarterback, signing Murray, who will likely replace 2024 No. 1 pick J.J. McCarthy, but the move is underwhelming. Murray was cut by the Cardinals after playing 30 games over the past three seasons due to injuries and ineffectiveness. While Jefferson is arguably the league’s best, Jones is a wily veteran who rushed for only 548 yards last season, his worst total since his rookie season in 2017.

26. Carolina Panthers

Triplets: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan was a stud as a rookie, and Hubbard was a terrific centerpiece in 2024 before taking a backseat to Rico Dowdle last year. McMillan led all rookie receivers with 1,014 yards, while Hubbard is one season removed from having 1,195 rushing yards and 10 scores. However, Young remains an anchor on the offense, throwing for 3,011 yards on a paltry 6.3 yards per attempt. If he’s not improved, nothing else matters.

25. Indianapolis Colts

Triplets: Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce

Much like the Giants, it’s about health here. Jones is coming off a broken leg and a torn Achilles, putting his Week 1 status in jeopardy. As for Pierce, he signed a $114 million deal this offseason and then had ankle surgery, sidelining him until training camp at the least. Taylor remains one of the league’s best backs, having amassed 1,585 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025, but the lingering doubts about Jones’s abilities, combined with the injuries, have Indianapolis down the list.

24. Arizona Cardinals

Triplets: Jacoby Brissett, Jeremiyah Love, Trey McBride

If the Cardinals had a solid quarterback, they would be significantly further up the list. However, they have Brissett, who is somehow holding out for more money after posting 3,366 passing yards over 14 games while going 1–11 as a starter. McBride has asserted himself as the league’s top tight end (1,239 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2025) and Love finished third in Heisman voting for Notre Dame with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 scores, but Brissett is holding the operation down.

23. New Orleans Saints

Triplets: Tyler Shough, Travis Etienne Jr., Chris Olave

If Shough can continue to progress and Olave stays healthy, this spot could be underrated for the Saints. That said, Shough has played in 11 games (nine starts), and Olave has dealt with concussions among other maladies, forcing him to miss 13 games over his first four years. With Etienne coming over from Jacksonville after a season with 1,399 total yards and 13 touchdowns, New Orleans has the bones of an explosive attack.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was one of the best players down the stretch in 2025. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

Triplets: Trevor Lawrence, Bhayshul Tuten, Jakobi Meyers

The Jaguars have a very good offense led by one of the league’s top minds in coach Liam Coen, but there are questions about the star power. Lawrence was excellent as the year wore on, throwing 15 touchdowns against one interception over his final six regular-season games. However, Etienne’s loss means Tuten becomes a starter. In a supporting role last year, he rushed for 307 yards on 3.7 YPC. Outside, Meyers is a terrific player alongside Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr., but can any of them become a clear top-tier wideout?

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Triplets: Aaron Rodgers, Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf

The Steelers are talented across the board. Unfortunately, they have a 42-year-old quarterback who refuses to throw downfield , limiting the team’s ceiling beyond a postseason appearance. Rodgers hasn’t thrown for 4,000 yards or 7.0 yards per attempt since 2021. While Warren is a quality back and the combo of Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. is excellent, Rodgers holds the whole unit back.

20. New York Jets

Triplets: Geno Smith, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson

Surprised to see the Jets this high on the list? Me too. The variable here is whether Smith can return to his pre-2025 form. If so, New York has talent with Hall being a 1,000-yard back, and Wilson posting three 1,000-yard seasons over his first four years. Again, is Smith the quarterback who paced the NFL with 17 interceptions a year ago in Las Vegas, or the guy who threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns the year prior in Seattle?

19. Denver Broncos

Triplets: Bo Nix, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle

Ranking the Broncos was tricky. On one hand, Waddle should experience a renaissance with Denver after having consecutive seasons below the 1,000-yard threshold. While Nix isn’t Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, he’s a clear step up from Tua Tagovailoa. Speaking of Nix, can he elevate his game? He’s yet to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, despite having led the league with 612 attempts last year. The Broncos need more efficiency and consistency from him.

18. Green Bay Packers

Triplets: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft

The Packers are similar to the Jaguars. The quarterback is very good, and the passing game is varied enough that there’s no clear superstar but a bunch of solid targets. Coincidence that both Matt LaFleur and Coen come from the Sean McVay tree? If Kraft can return from his torn ACL and be 100%, Green Bay might finally have its first 1,000-yard pass catcher since Davante Adams in 2021.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Triplets: Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London

Much like the Cardinals, the Falcons would be closer to the top 10 if they had a proven quarterback. As things stand, Atlanta has an All-Pro running back in Robinson, an All-Pro tight end in Kyle Pitts and a 1,000-yard receiver in London , but the offense is dependent upon Penix returning from a third torn ACL or Tua Tagovailoa stepping in as the starter.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Triplets: Sam Darnold, Jadarian Price, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Super Bowl champs have some interesting questions to answer. Smith-Njigba is the one offensive certainty, coming off a league-leading season of 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, the running game is being completely rebuilt with Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet rehabbing a torn ACL. Price will step into the starting role if Charbonnet isn’t ready by Week 1, coming in from Notre Dame as a first-round pick. With the Irish, he was an understudy to All-American Jeremiyah Love.

15. Washington Commanders

Triplets: Jayden Daniels, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin

Another team with talent. Another team with significant questions. Daniels was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, leading the Commanders to the NFC title game with 4,459 total yards and 31 touchdowns. Last season, injuries limited him to seven games as Washington went 5–12. Meanwhile, McLaurin had posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before playing in 10 games last year, notching 582 yards. Will McLaurin, who will turn 31 in September, regain his prior form?

14. Houston Texans

Triplets: C.J. Stroud, David Montgomery, Nico Collins

We’re putting our faith in Stroud, who, despite playing with porous offensive lines for much of his first three seasons, has helped the Texans reach the divisional round each year. However, Stroud has seen his yardage and touchdown numbers dip every season, and in the playoffs last year, he threw five interceptions and fumbled five times before losing to the Patriots. If Stroud can find the best version of himself, he and the Texans are Super Bowl-caliber.

13. New England Patriots

Triplets: Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, A.J. Brown

The acquisition of Brown changed the entire tenor of the Patriots’ attack. Instead of having to play the long game with Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry, New England can be more explosive with Brown on the outside, and Henderson in the backfield. Between them, the pairing created 20 explosive plays (runs of 10-plus yards, receptions of 20-plus yards) last season. This should give Maye, coming off a second-team All-Pro year with 31 touchdown passes, some easy buttons to push in the offense.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Triplets: Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka

While the defense is a concern in Tampa Bay, the offense should have more than enough, even after losing Mike Evans to free agency. Mayfield (and the team) waned as the season progressed in 2025, but he had a pair of 4,000-yard showings over the two previous years. Irving rushed for 1,122 yards on 5.4 YPC as a rookie before being limited to 10 games last season, while Egbuka was an immediate star, posting 938 yards and six touchdowns in his first year.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams elevated his play late last season, including almost an upset of the Rams in the divisional playoffs. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

11. Chicago Bears

Triplets: Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai, Colston Loveland

The Bears could have the league’s top offense in one of the next few years. Williams is trying to become the first Bears quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards in a season, and he should do it. Loveland is a spectacular weapon, notching 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2025. Monangai was another first-year breakout in Chicago with 783 rushing yards and five scores, despite only having double-digit carries in seven games. The best should be ahead for all three.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Triplets: Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey

This is more based on projection than reality to this point. McConkey was great as a rookie, with 89 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns before just 66 receptions, 789 yards and six scores last year. Hampton was a first-round rookie who missed eight games, but still finished with 545 rushing yards. Then there’s Herbert, who, despite being sacked 54 times, managed to throw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. With the return of star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, he should only improve.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Triplets: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith

What to make of Hurts? He struggled throughout much of last season, throwing for 3,224 yards while posting a success rate of 41.8%, the lowest of his career since his rookie season. Now, without A.J. Brown, the passing attack rests primarily on Smith and rookie Makai Lemon, while Barkley has to find something close to his 2024 form, when he rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. His numbers fell dramatically last year, dropping to 1,140 yards and seven scores.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Triplets: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle

If the 49ers could ever avoid the injury bug for one season, this could be a championship group. Despite being 32, Kittle is still dominant when healthy. He racked up 628 yards and seven touchdowns in only 11 games last year, but he’s also coming off a torn Achilles. Then there’s McCaffrey, who won Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 with 2,023 total yards and 21 touchdowns before being a first-team All-Pro in ’25 after playing four games the year in between. If those two are right, the 49ers are dangerous.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Triplets: Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Kelce

The Chiefs are the biggest wild card in football. Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Kelce is 36. Walker is coming to a new scheme. There are downsides for each here. There’s also a world where Mahomes comes back with vengeance and lights up the league for his third MVP, Walker produces a second consecutive 1,000-yard season and Kelce continues to play like a top-five tight end. Overall, believe in the Hall of Famers.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Triplets: Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati is going to score points, and Chase is going to play at an All-Pro level. This has been true for every year of his career, which has seen him rack up more than 6,800 yards in five seasons. In Brown, the Bengals have a tough runner who has averaged more than 1,000 rushing yards over the past two years. Of course, the question is Burrow, who won the passing title in 2024, but has played only 18 games in the two bookend years. If he’s on the field, Cincinnati’s offense will be elite.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Triplets: Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb

How many teams had a 4,000-yard quarterback, a 1,000-yard running back and a 1,000-yard receiver last year? The Cowboys, Rams, Lions and Seahawks are the only teams to accomplish that feat. Prescott has come up short in terms of team accolades, but he’s produced four 4,000-yard seasons in his career. Then there’s Lamb, who, despite sharing targets with George Pickens, still put up his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season for Dallas.

4. Buffalo Bills

Triplets: Josh Allen, James Cook, DJ Moore

Allen has an argument as the best player on the planet with Mahomes. He’s certainly put up the regular-season stats to support his case, winning MVP honors in 2024, and then amassing 4,199 total yards and 39 touchdowns last year. Of course, he has ample help in Cook, who led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards. The open question is whether Moore can regain his Carolina form. Over his past four years, Moore has eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier once, but with Allen as his quarterback, he could surge in production.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Triplets: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers

The Ravens aren’t in the top spot anymore, but they didn’t fall far. Despite Jackson missing a month with a hamstring pull last year, he remains one of the elite quarterbacks in the game. Then there’s Henry, who in his age-31 season ran for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.2 YPC. On the perimeter, Flowers had 86 catches for 1,211 yards, even without someone helping to pull coverage off him. The Ravens have depth concerns, but not a lack of top-end talent.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs put up big numbers in 2025, including scoring 18 touchdowns. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

2. Detroit Lions

Triplets: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit remains one of the scariest offenses in football, even with the line losing a few pieces over the past few years in Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker. Gibbs totaled 1,839 yards and 18 touchdowns as a Pro Bowler in 2025, while St. Brown had 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 scores. Even Goff, who took some heat while Detroit surprisingly missed the playoffs last year, completed 68% of his passes for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns. It’s a dynamic Motown team that needs a better defense.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Triplets: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua

The Rams are the best team in football, and they have the best triplets as well. Stafford is coming off an MVP season in which he threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. He has the whole supporting cast returning, with Williams, who rushed for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.8 YPC, while Nacua amassed 129 receptions for 1,715 yards despite missing a game. When Nacua and Stafford are rolling, they’re the toughest combination to stop in the sport.