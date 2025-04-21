Bucky McMillan Makes First Major Addition to New Texas A&M Basketball Staff
New Texas A&M Aggies basketball coach Bucky McMillan is busy assembling a new roster in College Station for his first year leading the program.
But he is also hard at work building the staff.
According to a release from Texas A&M, McMillan has made his first major addition to his new coaching staff, hiring 36-year coaching veteran Frank Haith as an assistant.
Haith spent the last three seasons as part of Rodney Terry's staff with the Texas Longhorns, helping Texas reach the tournament in each of those seasons.
Haith has been a Division I coach for nearly two decades, getting his first job at Miami in 2004, where he stayed until 2011. He also serced as a head coach for Missouri from 2011-2014 before coaching the Tulsa Golden Hurricane from 2014-2022. As a head coach, Haith has been successful, amassing a 343-237 overall record and reaching the NCAA Tournament four times.
He also won a Big 12 Tournament title with Missouri in 2012 and an AAC regular season title with Tusla in 2020.
He was named National Coach of the Year by The Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) in 2012 for his incredible 30-5 regular season with Missouri, and was a National Coach of the Year finalist with the Hurricanes in 2012.
This will also be Haith's third stint in Aggieland coaching as an assistant with the Aggies from 1992-1995 under Tony Barone. He then left for Penn State the following year, before returning to College Station under Barone in 1996-97.