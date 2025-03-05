Texas A&M Aggies Make Program History in Win vs. No. 1 Auburn
Texas A&M has a men's basketball program that dates back to 1912 but Tuesday night marked a first for the Aggies.
No. 22 Texas A&M ended a four-game losing streak in an 83-72 win over the No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Reed Arena on Senior Night in a game where the Aggies never trailed. In the process, A&M secured the first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team in program history.
Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, said he was "surprised" this marked the program's first win over a top-ranked team.
"I'm surprised it's the first time," Garcia said. "We just have to keep doing what we're doing no matter who we play. We have to stay with our foundation."
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams also shared his reaction to the historical win when speaking to the media after the game.
"We've been ranked every week of the season," Williams said, per TexAgs. "In the 113 years of Texas A&M that has only happened one time. I remember what it was like to be in that the first time. Our guys have answered the bell win or lose collectively."
Texas A&M will look to close out the regular season on a high note headed into the SEC Tournament when they visit the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
