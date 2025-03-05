All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Make Program History in Win vs. No. 1 Auburn

The Texas A&M Aggies took down the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in College Station.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) rects during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M has a men's basketball program that dates back to 1912 but Tuesday night marked a first for the Aggies.

No. 22 Texas A&M ended a four-game losing streak in an 83-72 win over the No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Reed Arena on Senior Night in a game where the Aggies never trailed. In the process, A&M secured the first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team in program history.

Andersson Garcia
Mar 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) reacts during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, said he was "surprised" this marked the program's first win over a top-ranked team.

"I'm surprised it's the first time," Garcia said. "We just have to keep doing what we're doing no matter who we play. We have to stay with our foundation."

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams also shared his reaction to the historical win when speaking to the media after the game.

"We've been ranked every week of the season," Williams said, per TexAgs. "In the 113 years of Texas A&M that has only happened one time. I remember what it was like to be in that the first time. Our guys have answered the bell win or lose collectively."

Texas A&M will look to close out the regular season on a high note headed into the SEC Tournament when they visit the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

