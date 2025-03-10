Texas A&M Aggies' Wade Taylor IV Named to All-SEC First-Team
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV continues to stack accolades as his collegiate career comes to a close.
Taylor IV was named an All-SEC First-Team selection Monday, the conference announced. This marks Taylor IV's third-straight First-Team nod.
Taylor IV is averaging a team-high 15.2 points. 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 35.8 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from the 3-point line.
It's been quite a past week for Taylor IV. After getting his jersey honored in the rafters at Reed Arena after an upset win over No. 1 Auburn, he broke A&M's career scoring record in Saturday's victory over the LSU Tigers.
Against LSU, Taylor IV's record-setting basket came on a deep second-chance triple from the right wing with 14:49 to play in the first half.
While the accolades are certainly significant, Taylor IV would likely trade it all for a National Championship.
"This team is very special," he said after the win over Auburn. "The sky is the limit. As long we stay together and purge the way we need to purge, we got a shot."
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams is no stranger to delivering some high praise toward "4." Before the season started, he called him one of the greatest players in program history. There's no doubt about that now.
"He will go down in history as one of the best players to ever play at A&M," Williams said in October. "He graduated in three years and will get his masters in four. Back to back first team all conference."
Texas A&M is now set to head to Nashville for the SEC Tournament. The Aggies will play Thursday against the winner of Texas/Vanderbilt.
