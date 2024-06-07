2026 5-Star LB Anthony Jones Sets Visit Texas A&M
The defensive prospects just can't stop making trips to Aggieland.
Anthony Jones, a 5-star linebacker in the class of 2026 from St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, AL, is scheduled to visit Texas A&M later this month on the 15th, per On3's Chad Simmons.
Jones has a 96.22 rating according to On3, and in addition to A&M, has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs. For high school football fanatics, this should not come as any sort of surprise.
As it stands, Jones is ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 8 player nationally, the No. 1 edge, and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama per the On3 Industry ranking, which is a composite ranking of the four major recruiting services. He is currently seen by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as a 28.7 percent lean to Alabama. He has also been to Auburn three times on visits or attending camps since the start of February.
Jones has been reeling in the offers as of late as well, picking them up from Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Clemson, and LSU all since May 1.
In Jones' freshman year in 2022, he was a quarterback's nightmare. He racked up 130 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions (one of them a pick-six), and also was a reliable source on offense, catching three touchdown passes while playing both sides of the ball.
So in an Aggie defense that will be looking to fill in some holes over the next few years, Jones seems to be a perfect match in the aggressive defensive style.