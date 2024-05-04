Aggies Recruiting: Texas A&M Extends Scholarship Offers to 2 WRs
Despite a lack of noise thus far in the receiver department via the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies remain steadfast in their recruiting.
Former Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins was brought in to help harvest talent in College Station, and ahead of his first season, he's shown why. Elijah Green and Jacob Bostick announced via X that they received scholarship offers from the Aggies.
Both receivers are in the transfer portal looking for their next home, and named Texas A&M among the schools they were considering — citing Wiggins as well.
"Praise God!" Bostick, an Iowa Hawkeyes transfer, wrote on X. "After a great conversation with Holmon Wiggins, I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from Texas A&M!"
"Appreciate all the schools that have reached out and offered!" Green wrote. "With my time frame, I am not looking to connect with any schools that are not listed below! God Bless!"
So far, the Aggies have notched the third-highest transfer recruiting class in the nation — which features strong defensive talents to add to defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's squad — but are in need of receivers after standout Jabre Barber went down to injury.
Green and Bostick will certainly help with that, and if their appraisal's of College Station and Aggies coach Mike Elko's system are anything like the other transfers who have already committed, there's certainly a chance the Aggies bring in strong talent to aid their quest for SEC success.
But both receivers have to be convinced first.