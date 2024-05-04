All Aggies

Aggies Recruiting: Texas A&M Extends Scholarship Offers to 2 WRs

Elijah Green and Jacob Bostick — two receiver transfers looking for new homes next season — each announced that they had received scholarship offers from the Aggies over the last few days.

Matt Guzman

Texas A&M Aggies receivers coach Holmon Wiggins pictured during his time last season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Texas A&M Aggies receivers coach Holmon Wiggins pictured during his time last season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a lack of noise thus far in the receiver department via the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies remain steadfast in their recruiting.

Former Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins was brought in to help harvest talent in College Station, and ahead of his first season, he's shown why. Elijah Green and Jacob Bostick announced via X that they received scholarship offers from the Aggies.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Both receivers are in the transfer portal looking for their next home, and named Texas A&M among the schools they were considering — citing Wiggins as well.

"Praise God!" Bostick, an Iowa Hawkeyes transfer, wrote on X. "After a great conversation with Holmon Wiggins, I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from Texas A&M!"

"Appreciate all the schools that have reached out and offered!" Green wrote. "With my time frame, I am not looking to connect with any schools that are not listed below! God Bless!"

So far, the Aggies have notched the third-highest transfer recruiting class in the nation — which features strong defensive talents to add to defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's squad — but are in need of receivers after standout Jabre Barber went down to injury.

Green and Bostick will certainly help with that, and if their appraisal's of College Station and Aggies coach Mike Elko's system are anything like the other transfers who have already committed, there's certainly a chance the Aggies bring in strong talent to aid their quest for SEC success.

But both receivers have to be convinced first.

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a 19-year-old sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He is currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism with a sports writing and reporting emphasis, along with a sports analytics certificate. He serves as a staff writer and reporter for the SI/FanNation network covering collegiate sports, pro football and pro basketball.