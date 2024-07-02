4-Star Edge Marco Jones Commits to Texas A&M Over Texas & Michigan
The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail this spring and summer, vaulting up to the No. 8 class in the nation and No. 4 class in the SEC, thanks to a flurry of 13 commitments since the start of April.
Most recently, the Aggies landed a commitment from three-star interior lineman Chace Sums on Tuesday, and four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail on Sunday.
Now, the Aggies have landed yet another top recruit, with four-star San Ramon Valley (Danville, GA) edge rusher Marco Jones committing to the Aggies on Tuesday over the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines.
In a May interview with Wolverines Wire, Jones revealed his feelings on the A&M staff, and what set them apart.
“(The coaching staff) are like scientists," Jones said in the interview. "They really know their stuff. They’ve been recruiting me really hard and I feel like I have a really good relationship with them as well. And I feel like it’s easy to talk to them – football and baseball, everything like that. They also have a really good baseball program as well.”
As it stands, Jones ranks as the No. 142 player in the nation, No. 20 edge rusher in the class, and No. 12 player in Georgia. 247Sports is the highest on Jones, ranking him as the No. 122 player int he Nation and No. 14 edge rusher in the class.
Last season for San Ramon Valley, Jones was a stat machine, logging 166 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two touchdowns off of those picks.