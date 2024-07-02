All Aggies

4-Star Edge Marco Jones Commits to Texas A&M Over Texas & Michigan

The Texas A&M Aggies have landed yet another elite piece to their increasingly impressive 2025 haul.

Matt Galatzan

Mike Elko and Marco Jones
Mike Elko and Marco Jones / Marco Jones on Instagram
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail this spring and summer, vaulting up to the No. 8 class in the nation and No. 4 class in the SEC, thanks to a flurry of 13 commitments since the start of April.

Most recently, the Aggies landed a commitment from three-star interior lineman Chace Sums on Tuesday, and four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail on Sunday.

Now, the Aggies have landed yet another top recruit, with four-star San Ramon Valley (Danville, GA) edge rusher Marco Jones committing to the Aggies on Tuesday over the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines.

In a May interview with Wolverines Wire, Jones revealed his feelings on the A&M staff, and what set them apart.

“(The coaching staff) are like scientists," Jones said in the interview. "They really know their stuff. They’ve been recruiting me really hard and I feel like I have a really good relationship with them as well. And I feel like it’s easy to talk to them – football and baseball, everything like that. They also have a really good baseball program as well.”

As it stands, Jones ranks as the No. 142 player in the nation, No. 20 edge rusher in the class, and No. 12 player in Georgia. 247Sports is the highest on Jones, ranking him as the No. 122 player int he Nation and No. 14 edge rusher in the class.

Last season for San Ramon Valley, Jones was a stat machine, logging 166 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two touchdowns off of those picks.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News