4-Star LB Noah Mikhail Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to be a force on the recruiting trail.
Through much of the 2025 cycle, the Aggies have been one of the hottest teams in the nation, sitting with the No. 8 class in the country, landing 10 commitments since April, and two this month alone. They have also hit on many positions of need on the roster, including offensive line and quarterback.
However, one area that the class still needed to hit was at linebacker.
Fortunately for Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko, one of the best prospects in the nation at the position - Bonita (La Verne, CA) four-star Noah Mikhail - is now on his way to Aggieland after announcing his commitment to the program on Sunday.
Mikhail chose the Aggies over the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, just days after his official visit to College Station on June 21.
So why is the California product locked in on the Aggies?
According to Mikhail, the staff the Aggies have in place, as well as the opportunity to play in the SEC makes all the difference.
“Coach Elko, he’s a defensive-minded head coach, which is huge," Mikhail told On3 in May. "Coach (Jay) Bateman, he’s real smart, real great dude. You’re playing in the SEC. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that. They’re changing that culture around, for real.”
Mikhail is currently rated as a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 77 player in the country, the No. 7 linebacker, and the No. 4 player in California per the On3 Industry Ranking.