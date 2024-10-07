All Aggies

4-Star OL Nelson McGuire Commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies added another talented piece to the 2025 class on Monday

Matt Galatzan

Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have been making waves on the recruiting trail under Mike Elko in his first season with the program.

On Monday, that continued to be the case, with the Aggies securing a commitment from four-star Midlothian (TX) interior offensive lineman Nelson McGuire.

McGuire picked the Aggies over Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among others, just two days following McGuire taking a trip to College Station to take in a dominant 41-10 Aggies win over the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.

And apparently, that visit made a huge impact on his decision.

“It says a lot," McGuire told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "It just shows me that they will beat all the odds. Everyone was betting against A&M saying they were going to lose but they are doing what they do best and dominating the whole game moving forward. A&M is in a great place in my opinion. I would definitely consider coming to A&M. It is an amazing coaching staff, the atmosphere is crazy! Very loud, intense, and unmatched! I will definitely be back for another game! Love this place!”

McGuire now becomes the 22nd commitment of the 2025 class for Elko, joining Marcus Garcia, Connor Carty, Tyler Thomas, and Joshua Moses as the fifth interior offensive lineman of the group. They also have a pledge from four-star offensive tackle Jonte Newman.

As of his decision, McGuire is rated as a four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 234 player in the nation, the No. 14 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 38 player in Texas.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, and countless other recruits, and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News