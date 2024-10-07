4-Star OL Nelson McGuire Commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies have been making waves on the recruiting trail under Mike Elko in his first season with the program.
On Monday, that continued to be the case, with the Aggies securing a commitment from four-star Midlothian (TX) interior offensive lineman Nelson McGuire.
McGuire picked the Aggies over Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among others, just two days following McGuire taking a trip to College Station to take in a dominant 41-10 Aggies win over the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.
And apparently, that visit made a huge impact on his decision.
“It says a lot," McGuire told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "It just shows me that they will beat all the odds. Everyone was betting against A&M saying they were going to lose but they are doing what they do best and dominating the whole game moving forward. A&M is in a great place in my opinion. I would definitely consider coming to A&M. It is an amazing coaching staff, the atmosphere is crazy! Very loud, intense, and unmatched! I will definitely be back for another game! Love this place!”
McGuire now becomes the 22nd commitment of the 2025 class for Elko, joining Marcus Garcia, Connor Carty, Tyler Thomas, and Joshua Moses as the fifth interior offensive lineman of the group. They also have a pledge from four-star offensive tackle Jonte Newman.
As of his decision, McGuire is rated as a four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 234 player in the nation, the No. 14 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 38 player in Texas.