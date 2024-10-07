Mike Elko Addresses Missouri 'Blanket' Situation
The Texas A&M Aggies knocked off the then-No. 9 Missouri Tigers 41-10 in College Station on Saturday in what was a signature win for head coach Mike Elko and co.
But the night before the game, Missouri had some apparent bulletin-board material that went viral on social media.
Tigers receiver Theo Wease Jr. shared on Instagram that he received a Texas A&M blanket and a letter at the door of his hotel room that appered to be from Aggies cornerback Will Lee III, who has earned the nickname "The Blanket" due to his blanketing coverage on defense.
The letter read, "Get used to this blanket. It will be real tomorrow." It was signed by William "The Blanket" Lee.
Wease Jr. then wore the blanket to the game to acknowledge that he was ready for the challenge.
However, Elko was asked about the blanket delivery after the game and insinuated that the idea came from within the Missouri program and head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"My suggestion would be to ask Eli where that came from," Elko said.
Though Lee III appeared to "sign" the letter, it seems as if he didn't send the blanket at all based on Elko's comments. Trash talk or not, Lee III finished with two total tackles and two pass breakups against the Tigers. Through the first six games this season, he's tallied 22 total tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
As for Wease Jr., he ended up getting held to zero catches in the first half. He had a 59-yard touchdown grab in the second half after the game was essentially out of hand before finishing with two catches for 72 yards and the score.
The No. 15 Aggies will rest up over the bye week before visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 19.