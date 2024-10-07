Texas A&M Freshman Wins Another SEC Honor
The Texas A&M Aggies are reeling in the accolades following Saturday's dominant 41-10 win over then-No. 9. Missouri.
The SEC announced Monday that Aggies freshman punter Tyler White has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor. This marks the second straight week that White has earned the accolade.
White went viral on social media after delivering what could be considered the "perfect" punt at the end of the first half, as the ball bounced away from the end zone and rolled out of bounds at the one-yard line right in front of the pylon.
The Aggies offense was humming throughout the game, but White still punted three times for 139 yards with a long of 53.
In the win over Arkansas on Sept. 28, White had a season-high nine punts for 388 yards with a long of 58. So far this season, he's punted 19 times for 876 yards with an average of 46.1 per punt. His season-best punt came on a 62-yarder in the opener against Notre Dame.
After being named Special Teams Player of the Week following the win over Arkansas, White became the first Texas A&M player to win the honor since Ainias Smith did it last season. Smith also won it against Arkansas after finishing with 131 punt return yards, which was highlighted by an 82-yard punt return touchdown in a 34-22 win for the Aggies.
White has shown early signs of being the next great Texas A&M punter, joining an elite list that includes Braden Mann, Nik Constantinou and Shane Lechler.
Though Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko likely wishes that the Aggies won't have to punt the rest of the season, he can take comfort in knowing that White will pin the opposing offense back deep.
No. 15 Texas A&M will rest up during the bye week before visiting Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 19.