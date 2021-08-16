Does Texas A&M Have Big-Play Weapon At WR?

Aggies have several candidates who can emerge as receiving threats

Chase Lane might not be the biggest player for Texas A&M, but he could be a big-time threat with a full offseason. And he's not the only one.

Lane joins a group of playmakers at wide receiver with do-it-all Ainias Smith, Hezekiah Jones, Caleb Chapman, Jalen Preston and more. All have experience playing in Jimbo Fisher's offense.

Fisher system is considered difficult for wide receivers, especially newcomers.

“We have a pro-style offense, and coach Fisher’s offense is very complex,” Lane told reporters Sunday. “If you’re able to learn it and able to pick it up, then you’re a really smart football player.”

READ MORE: Texas A&M Debuts at No. 6 in Initial 2021 AP Poll

Complex routes and innovative play-calling might be the difference between a good season and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The good news for the Aggies is they'll have several veterans at the wide receiver spot.

"Having some years under my belt, I’ve been able to understand and now articulate the offense," Lane said. "I have a pretty good understanding and comprehension of it.”

Establishing a No. 1 receiver will be a key for A&M early in 2021. The Aggies will be starting fresh under center with either Haynes King or Zach Calzada. On top of that, four new offensive linemen will start.

Veterans like Lane, Jones, Chapman and Smith should make the transition for either King or Calzada run smooth.

"That's kind of the standard in [the receivers] room," Jones said. "Always being in the right spots. Knowing what we got. Knowing what we're preparing for. Kind of just fulfilling that standard in our room, it'll make it easier for the quarterbacks for sure."

The Aggies finished 9-1 and No. 4 in the country without a true No. 1 target outside. Yes, Smith led the way with 564 receiving yards, but he also split reps at both running back and in the slot.

READ MORE: Aggies Land Commitment From Talented In State Point Guard

The running game carried the load last year, and likely will again with the depth in the backfield. Isaiah Spiller rushed for more than 1,000 yards and Devon Achane came on strong towards the season's end.

“The distribution of explosive plays can come from anywhere in our offense,” Jones said. “And a lot of it did come from the run game last year.”

Chapman looked the big-play part in A&M's victory over then-No. 4 Florida last October with 151 yards receiving. The Clear Brook alum blazed down the field on a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game late.

It would be his final play of the year. Chapman suffered a torn ACL and underwent surgery right away.

Lane, entering his third year, likely is the de facto No. 2 until Chapman returns to full speed. Of the pure wide receivers, he led the team with 29 catches for 409 yards and a pair of scores. He also averaged 14.1 yards per play, and had a long of 51 yards on a touchdown against Mississippi State.

Lane is a possession receiver, but the potential is there for more explosive routes in 2021. The Aggie fan base is expecting it with another offseason under his belt.

READ MORE: Jimbo Fisher: Texas A&M Vaccination Percentage In "Mid-80's"

“Those are the expectations in our (receivers) room,” Lane said. “We expect to make big plays, and I feel we’re very capable of doing that.”

A&M will rely on tight end Jalen Wydermyer once more. Last season, he finished second on the team with 525 receiving yards. He's already the program's all-time leader in touchdowns for a tight end.

Jones, who missed the first four games due to a previous injury, primarily saw action in the slot. He recorded 178 receiving yards, good for fifth on the team.

"I feel like I'm as healthy as I've been in a while," Jones said. "I'm ready to contribute."

Other returners that are expected to have a bigger role at receiver include Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III. Muhammad, the son for Pro Bowl wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, continues to make an impact early during practice.

The same could be said with Baylor Cupp at tight end. A former five-tool standout is back after missing two seasons to injury.

The Aggies know in the SEC that quarterback play is a difference-maker. The receivers want to do their part to aid King and Calzada.

“Both of those guys are taking tremendous strides and being leaders,” Lane said. “They’re on a mission to become leaders of this team.”

CONTINUE READING: "Laid back" Kellen Mond Makes NFL Debut

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here