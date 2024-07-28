Aggie Baseball: Texas A&M Announces October Exhibition Game on LSU Football Weekend
Hayden Schott hasn't even hit a baseball diamond yet since undergoing successful surgery on his knee at the end of last season, and already attention is fixed on the next one.
Per a report from TexAgs, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Houston Cougars in an exhibition game at Olsen Field just one day before the football team hosts the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.
That date is Friday, Oct. 25.
Last season, the Aggies — under now-departed coach Jim Schlossnagle — made it to the College World Series in Omaha before falling in three games to the Tennessee Volunteers. Shortly after, they lost their coach and seemingly their entire core roster as well.
Hiring Michael Earley fixed the latter issue, as his arrival brought many of Texas A&M's stars, namely Jace Laviolette, Hayden Schott, Gavin Grahovac, and now Ryan Prager, back to Aggieland. Instead of starting from scratch, now Earley and company can focus on improving to get back to Omaha.
They've made that extremely clear.
"I have been a part of this program and have seen what it takes to be successful," Earley said. "Texas A&M baseball has never been in a better spot. The momentum we have, I want to keep that going. I have had a front-row seat."
Next year, Earley will have the same seat he did last season — just with more responsibility. He's not worried about that, however. He says he's 'built' for it, after all.
The exhibition game against Houston will be the first chance for him to prove that. The result won't matter so much as the reps that it'll provide, but that doesn't matter.
The Aggies will be looking to win. Then, and in June.