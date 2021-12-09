Texas A&M Dominates In 2021 All-Freshman SEC Class

Texas A&M is about winning now and winning in the future. Both statements were true following the SEC's latest outcome its All-Freshman roster.

The Aggies feature five players on the SEC's All-Freshman Team for the 2021 season. Offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree and center Bryce Foster were featured on offense while defensive lineman Shemar Turner, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, and defensive back Tyreek Chappell were featured on defense.

The five honorees were the most among all SEC teams. Only Georgia and South Carolina came close with four total names.

Foster has been a starter up the middle since his arrival from Katy Taylor this offseason. The freshman fought for reps against junior Luke Matthews this summer before the veteran suffered a season-ending injury in practice.

Foster, who initially was expected to play offensive guard, started all 12 games at center. Fatheree, the 6-foot-7 prospect from Foster High School in Richmond, played in 11 games, starting in seven at right tackle.

The Aggies featured one of the more prominent rushing attacks in the SEC this past season. Starter Isaiah Spiller tallied his second 1,000 yard season while secondary runner Devon Achane led the conference in yards per run (7.1).

Chappell started in Week 5 for the injured Myles Jones and never looked back. In 11 total games, he tallied 41 total tackles, nine pass deflections, and an interception. The Aggies expect him to remain the starter in 2022 opposite Jaylon Jones.

Cooper, a 2020 commit who classifies as a redshirt freshman due to the COVID-19 eligibility rule, became the speed linebacker on sub-packages. Prior to suffering an injury against LSU, Cooper played in 11 games, recording 58 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, one pass deflection, and an interception.

Tuner, who rotated on the defensive line with McKinnley Jackson and other defensive tackles, recorded 14 total tackles, two tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, and ample pressure. He is expected to fill the void lost by DeMarvin Leal, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

The No. 25 Aggies (8-4) close out the 2021 season against No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Aggies are not expected to see Leal and several others play due to opt-outs.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here