Texas A&M Freshman DB Honored Following 2021 Season

    • December 3, 2021
    Texas A&M's Tyreek Chappell Named Semifinalist For Freshman of the Year Award

    Chappell took over for Myles Jones midseason as the full-time starting cornerback
    Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell was asked to grow up fast. Living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania football is different than that in the Lone Star State. 

    Chappell lived up to the standard of what it takes to place in the SEC. He's now being rewarded for his growth. 

    Chappell was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, presented by the Maxwell Football Club. The award is an annual honor given to the most outstanding freshman player in college football and will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala.

    With senior cornerback Myles Jones out for most of the season, Chappell saw an early rep count to begin is A&M career. Following the season-ending injury to Brian George, Chapell was named a starter opposite sophomore Jaylon Jones. 

    In 12 games this season, Chappell tallied 41 total tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception. The Aggies relied heavily on their defense to carry the load on the way to an 8-4 finish.

    Chappell is one of three players from the SEC to be honored in the semifinals. He is one of two players from the state of Texas to also have a chance to take home the hardware. 

    Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been one of college football's biggest risers since Week 1. He finished the season with 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 15.8 yards per play. 

    Worthy became the all-time freshman wide receiver, defeating Roy Williams' record in  receiving yards (809), receptions (40) and touchdowns (8). He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year on Thursday. 

    The three finalists for will be unveiled Dec. 21. The winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, prior to kickoff of the national championship. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

    Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalists
    Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson
    Josaiah Stewart, DE, Coastal Carolina
    Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
    Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
    Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
    Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
    C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
    TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
    Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
    Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma
    Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State
    Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
    Tyreek Chappell, CB, Texas A&M
    Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

