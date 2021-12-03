Texas A&M Freshman DB Honored Following 2021 Season

Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell was asked to grow up fast. Living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania football is different than that in the Lone Star State.

Chappell lived up to the standard of what it takes to place in the SEC. He's now being rewarded for his growth.

Chappell was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, presented by the Maxwell Football Club. The award is an annual honor given to the most outstanding freshman player in college football and will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala.

With senior cornerback Myles Jones out for most of the season, Chappell saw an early rep count to begin is A&M career. Following the season-ending injury to Brian George, Chapell was named a starter opposite sophomore Jaylon Jones.

In 12 games this season, Chappell tallied 41 total tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception. The Aggies relied heavily on their defense to carry the load on the way to an 8-4 finish.

Chappell is one of three players from the SEC to be honored in the semifinals. He is one of two players from the state of Texas to also have a chance to take home the hardware.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been one of college football's biggest risers since Week 1. He finished the season with 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 15.8 yards per play.

Worthy became the all-time freshman wide receiver, defeating Roy Williams' record in receiving yards (809), receptions (40) and touchdowns (8). He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year on Thursday.

The three finalists for will be unveiled Dec. 21. The winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, prior to kickoff of the national championship. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalists

Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson

Josaiah Stewart, DE, Coastal Carolina

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma

Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Tyreek Chappell, CB, Texas A&M

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here