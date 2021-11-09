Three Aggies on Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List

No. 11 Texas A&M returned much talent from a team that finished just out of the College Football Playoff in 2020. That doesn't mean newcomers haven't made an impact in 2021.

Because of that, a trio of true freshman starters has been recognized by the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award committee.

Center Bryce Foster has started every game this season after winning the job with an impressive performance in fall camp. Offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree became a starter in Week 5 and has not looked back since. Cornerback Tyreek Chappell has started five games and made an impact several times defensively.

Foster and Fatheree are both from the Houston area and were highly-touted recruits. Foster was originally recruited to play guard but moved to the center position because of a need there on the Aggies line and since he had experience playing there in high school. Foster will also contribute to the Aggies track and field team in the fall.

Fatheree was a four-year starter in high school and was an excellent basketball player at Foster High School.

Chappell was recruited from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has 30 tackles, an interception, and a team-high eight passes broken up.

The Aggies have one of the top defenses in the country and Chappell is a key contributor on that squad.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the game's top freshman since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Past winners include Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama) in 2020, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis) in 2019, and Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) in 2018.

The watch list incorporates Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences, with 37 candidates recognized in all. A&M is one of just two schools with three or more student-athletes included on Tuesday's watch list.

The semifinalists for the award will be announced on Dec. 2 while three finalists will be announced on Dec. 21. The winner will be unveiled on Jan. 10, 2022, during formal presentations made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 11, 2022.

