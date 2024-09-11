Aggies Coach Michael Earley Updates Blue Bell Park Renovations
Texas A&M baseball fans have been eagerly awaiting the renovations to Blue Bell Park since they were announced. Following the controversial exit of Jim Schlossnagle to Texas, many wondered if those plans had hit a speed bump.
But now, according to new Aggies baseball coach Michael Earley, via an interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, the stadium renovations seem to be right on track.
l Earley, who served as the team's hitting coach last season before taking over the head coaching job, is significantly involved in the plan, according to the report.
"We are in a really good spot, and I think it's a more motivated spot than we've ever been in," Earley told the Chronicle. "Everything is on track."
Also, according to Earley, the renovation could get underway quicker than originally planned.
"Not only is the renovation going, but it's also been accelerated," he continued.
As of today, no timetable has been specified for the completion.
In addition to the upgrade, Aggie baseball fans are expecting a big debut season from Earley and his crew. The former hitting coach was able to reel back in crucial members of A&M's Omaha-contending team last year from the transfer portal such as Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, and Hayden Schott.
That said, perhaps no one is more excited to get started than Earley himself
"Something has always drawn me to this place," Earley said during his introductory press conference. "The 12th Man game was on January 2nd (1922), and that's my wedding anniversary... "I have been preparing to be the head coach here for a long time."