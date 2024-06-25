Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Hired by Texas Longhorns
After wrapping up a College World Series Finals appearance, and the best baseball season in school history, the Texas A&M Aggies must now begin their search for a new coach.
According to reports from Chip Brown of Horns 247, the Aggies' arch-rival Texas Longhorns have hired head coach Jim Schlossnagle to replace recently fired head coach David Pierce.
The report comes just days after the Schlossnagle seemingly shot down the rumors on Monday night following their heartbreaking loss to Tennessee.
"I think it's pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you," Schlossnagle said. "But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn't changed in my mind."
"That's unfair to talk about something like that. That would be like you asking (Braden) Montgomery if he's going to sign in the draft. But I understand you've got to ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job. And I poured every ounce of my soul into this job and I gave this job every ounce I could possibly give it. Write that."
Obviously, losing your head coach to your long-time arch-rival immediately following an all-time best season stings in a big way.
That said, it is no surprise that the Longhorns moved in this direction.
Schlossnagle is one of the best in the sport, and the Longhorns have a recent history of going after the top names in the business in their coaching vacancies ahead of their entrance into the SEC.
Now, the Aggies must begin their search for their own new head man.
And you can bet they will swing for the fences.