Aggies Defensive Back Tyreek Chappell Out For Season With Leg Injury
Saturday's big-time victory over the Florida Gators wasn't completely positive for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Yes, the Maroon & White broke their 10-game road losing streak and yes, they handled business with Marcel Reed at quarterback, but despite the obvious issue that led to the latter, there were a few other key players besides Conner Weigman missing in The Swamp.
Aggies safety Trey Jones sat out the contest with an upper-body injury and Tyreek Chappell did as well — his second straight scratch — making him the one that Coach Mike Elko was more concerned with.
"Obviously, (Tyreek) Chappell is out for the year," he began. "Non-contact lower leg."
Last season, Chappell played just nine games, and took a step back on the stat sheet, recording just 21 total tackles and an interception after tallying 40 or more in each of his first two seasons. This year, he got in on three tackles in his lone appearance against Notre Dame, which will be his final stat line on the year.
There was some positive news in store following Elko's announcement, however.
"Trey Jones is an upper body thing," the coach continued. "I expect him back soon. With Conner (Weigman), it's an AC in the shoulder. It happened in the Notre Dame game.
"This week, he had a full practice on Wednesday, but had a setback on Thursday."
So, as the Aggies look ahead to their home matchup next week against Bowling Green, they'll likely be able to welcome back Weigman and Jones. Unfortunately for them, not Chappell, but as they've done before, they'll need to adapt.
If they're able to, it could lead to more positive momentum.
And another game in the win column.