Aggies Defensive Back Tyreek Chappell Out For Season With Leg Injury

After missing Saturday's contest against the Florida Gators with a non-contact lower-leg injury, Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell will miss the remainder of the regular season, according to Coach Mike Elko.

Matt Guzman

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10), defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) react during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field.
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10), defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) react during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Saturday's big-time victory over the Florida Gators wasn't completely positive for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Yes, the Maroon & White broke their 10-game road losing streak and yes, they handled business with Marcel Reed at quarterback, but despite the obvious issue that led to the latter, there were a few other key players besides Conner Weigman missing in The Swamp.

Aggies safety Trey Jones sat out the contest with an upper-body injury and Tyreek Chappell did as well — his second straight scratch — making him the one that Coach Mike Elko was more concerned with.

"Obviously, (Tyreek) Chappell is out for the year," he began. "Non-contact lower leg."

Last season, Chappell played just nine games, and took a step back on the stat sheet, recording just 21 total tackles and an interception after tallying 40 or more in each of his first two seasons. This year, he got in on three tackles in his lone appearance against Notre Dame, which will be his final stat line on the year.

There was some positive news in store following Elko's announcement, however.

"Trey Jones is an upper body thing," the coach continued. "I expect him back soon. With Conner (Weigman), it's an AC in the shoulder. It happened in the Notre Dame game.

"This week, he had a full practice on Wednesday, but had a setback on Thursday."

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball before a game against the Florida Gators.
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

So, as the Aggies look ahead to their home matchup next week against Bowling Green, they'll likely be able to welcome back Weigman and Jones. Unfortunately for them, not Chappell, but as they've done before, they'll need to adapt.

If they're able to, it could lead to more positive momentum.

And another game in the win column.

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

