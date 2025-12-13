Texas A&M Volleyball Advances To Elite 8 After Reverse Sweep Over Louisville

Texas A&M volleyball has had an incredible season heading into the NCAA tournament as the Aggies posted a 23-4 record before heading into the tournament. In just his third season as the head coach for A&M, Jamie Morrison has been excellent for the program, completely turning it around.

Last night, the No. 3 Aggies faced No. 2 Louisville for the Sweet 16 matchup in Lincoln, Nebraska, and despite playing great volleyball, the Aggies could not finish in sets one and two, as they allowed Louisville to go up two sets to none. Yet the Aggies did not blink as they completed the reverse sweep, winning the next three sets.

A&M and Louisville was the last two No. 3 vs No. 2 seed matchup of the tournament, and ironically all three seeds had beaten the two seeds the day prior or earlier in the day. For the Aggies, they didn't want to be the odd one out, so they fought their way into the Elite 8.

How The Aggies Completed The Reverse Sweep

Dec 12, 2025; Lincoln, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) attacks against Louisville Cardinals middle blocker Hannah Sherman (11) and setter Nayelis Cabello (8) during the second set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sets one and two were both within reaching distance for the Aggies, yet the Cardinals came out on top of both of those sets, 25-23 and 25-22. Playing a must-win third set, the Aggies' offense got rolling as they recorded 18 kills compared to the Cardinals' 13 in Set 3. Although it was gritty until the finish, the Aggies came out on top with a 25-23 win over the Cardinals, forcing a fourth set.

The Aggies absolutely dominated the fourth set as they were able to go up 19-10 at one point in the set, due to the dominant middle blocking coming from Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Morgan Perkins. The Aggies weren't letting anything cross the net in set 4 as the team combined for nine blocks and 11 kills.

Down to the last set playing to 15, the Aggies had tied up the match playing to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2001. Set 5 was extremely competitive between the two teams as there were nine ties and three lead changes, making it anyone's game.

The Aggies were hot on the net as five different Aggies were able to record kills to get A&M one point closer to the Elite 8. After an insane rally, the Aggies had all of the momentum to win the match, and they did just that with a kill from Kyndal Stowers.

After completing the reverse sweep against Louisville, the Aggies are set to face undefeated Nebraska, and the overall No.1 seed in the tournament, on Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m. CT.