Marcel Reed's Heisman Hype Might Just Be Getting Started

With the 2025 regular season wrapping up just weeks ago, Texas A&M football prepares for its first College Football Playoff berth and its first run at the national title. Between a sack-attack defense and an all-star offensive cast, the Aggies have had a season for the ages.

There have been plenty of players who have made a difference this season, but perhaps none more important than quarterback Marcel Reed, who has taken the Maroon and White offense to the next level. Poised to be the Aggies' first 3,000-yard passer since Kellen Mond back in 2018, Reed has been a game-changer with over 30 touchdowns.

With that said, CBS Sports has the young passer as a name to keep an eye out for in next year's Heisman Trophy race. Let's take a look at the accolades Reed has racked up in a short time.

Aggieland's Finest

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) embraces head coach Mike Elko after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his first year as a full-time starter, Reed has put the Aggies in national title contention and reached some milestones along the way. For starters, he became the first A&M starter to win on the road in Death Valley since the 1990s, as well as taking down a top-10 ranked non-conference opponent on the road for the first time since the 1970s.

That's just the beginning, as the Nashville, Tennessee native has erased poor play with a commanding response seemingly at the press of a button. Facing the worst game of his career against South Carolina with two first-half interceptions and countless misfires, Reed came back with a flaming vengeance.

With almost 300 yards passing and engineering four straight touchdown drives, Reed rallied the Aggies to their greatest comeback in school history, with a 27-point comeback to steal the hopes away from the Gamecocks.

Building up next year's campaign can get a jump start in the Aggies' playoff run, as the Miami Hurricanes travel down Interstate 10 to take on Reed and Co. in the confines of Kyle Field. However, it will be an interesting dynamic when the season comes to a close, as Reed will be under the command of a new offensive coordinator in 2026.

But if there is anything that head coach Mike Elko has preached, it's staying in the now and getting the job ahead done. While the goal will remain the same for a national title for the Aggies, a little bonus recognition for next season would never hurt.