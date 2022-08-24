LSU Tigers Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.

Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.

The was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.

LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him, as LSU aims to get back to the mountaintop of college football.

The Tigers had one of the worst offenses based on total yardage in the SEC last season. LSU's was third-worst in the conference in offensive yards per game (373.5) and points scored per game (27.1).

A large majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from their passing offense, which averaged the fourth-most yards per game (264.2) in the SEC. The rushing attack was barely better than the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State, as LSU averaged the second-fewest rushing yards per game (109.3).

Here at AllAggies.com, we've already gone over a general preview of the Tigers. Now, let's look at the LSU offensive players that A&M should keep tabs on.

QB Jayden Daniels

With the unexpected retirement of projected starter Myles Brennan on Aug. 15, Daniels is now set to step in as QB1, though Kelly has still yet to officially name a starter.

A transfer from Arizona State, Daniels struggled a bit with interceptions last year, but he enters this season with three years of collegiate experience and has proven he's capable of limiting turnovers and being productive.

Last season, he passed for 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns but also threw 10 picks. He's an elite dual-threat option that could present problems for the Aggies, as Daniel rushed 138 times for 710 yards and six touchdowns.

Daniels' best collegiate season came in 2019 with the Sun Devils, as he threw for a career-high 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns as Arizona State secured an 8-5 record, the program's best season in five years at that point.

Now with a coach like Kelly, he's certainly capable of replicating or even improving upon these numbers.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Had Boutte played more than six games last season, he could've been in serious contention for the Biletnikoff Award based on what he did in limited action.

A scoring machine, he got the season started with nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 38-27 loss to UCLA. And this was only the beginning of a major spree of touchdowns.

Boutte scored six more touchdowns over his next four appearances before going down with a season-ending leg injury against Kentucky.

He didn't get a chance to play against the Aggies, but Boutte's elite knack for scoring should have him at the top of defensive coordinator DJ Durkin's priority list. In total, Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards and nine scores last season.

WR Jaray Jenkins

Jenkins stepped up with Boutte's absence last season and had some major breakout games in the process.

The week following Boutte's injury, Jenkins had just four catches for 50 yards but snagged three touchdowns as a result. This helped the Tigers win 49-42 over Florida.

LSU lost three of its next four games before Jenkins sent a knife into the heart of A&M. He caught the game-winning touchdown against the Aggies in the regular-season finale, as he totaled eight grabs for 169 yards and two scores.

Now in line for a starting role, he'll be aiming for similar Herculean results this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here