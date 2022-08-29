Why Jimbo Fisher Named Haynes King Texas A&M's Starting QB

COLLEGE STATION - - There wasn’t a play in practice where Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King won the starting job. The “it moment” for the sophomore from Longview didn’t come on a deep shot downfield to one of the new receivers.

It didn’t come on a breakaway run down the sideline for a massive gain, leaving many A&M defenders in his tracks. It didn’t on a red zone drive capped off by a highlight moment.

King won the starting QB job over LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman because of his consistency. It’s the one trait fifth-year coach Jimbo Fisher was looking for in a starter.

Timing, accuracy, mobility? All traits warranted for a starting quarterback. That’s not what Fisher and the Aggies need to begin the campaign after mixed results in the consistency category from Zach Cazlada a season ago.

“We felt Haynes had a great camp and put us in position to be successful going in right now,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “That’s what we believe in.”

King sold Fisher on his potential last August in training camp when competing against Calzada for QB1. His speed in space, chemistry with receivers and ability to keep drives alive with his legs ultimately gave him the edge over the now-Auburn QB.

As Sam Houston prepares to make the drive from Huntsville, A&M is moving forward with King. The 6-3, 205-pound passer has the support of the coaching staff. Fisher said the locker room was behind naming King the starter entering Week 1.

For all the confidence A&M has in King, there are questions about his potential during a full 13-game season. Last year, King threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win over Kent State. He also tossed three interceptions, two of which were thrown into double coverage.

King likely wouldn’t have entered the offseason in a QB battle if he stayed healthy. During the first quarter of A&M’s Week 2 matchup with Colorado, he’d suffer a season-ending leg injury, opening the door for Calzada to close out the year.

Calzada led A&M to a 6-4 finish, going 4-4 in SEC play with a massive upset win over Alabama last October. Since then, he’s left Aggieland to join Bryan Harsin and Auburn in what feels like a must-win season for the Tigers on the Plains.

Johnson, the heavy favorite to compete with King for first-team reps, also won over the locker room. Senior receiver Ainias Smith said the former LSU stepped as a leader and began to extend plays downfield with his arm.

The same could be mentioned of Weigman, who likely will be used this season as a last resort option.

“We feel very comfortable with our other two quarterbacks,” Fisher said. “Max Johnson could be a starter and I think he’d play very well. The same could be said with Conner Weigman.”

King’s ability to utilize his legs might have factored into the choice, even if Fisher won’t say as much. Last offseason, King clocked in with a top-three time among all players at 22 mph during running drills. In the Maroon-White game, he took off twice for gains of 20-plus yards, including a 21-yard touchdown run during the first quarter.

This doesn’t mean Fisher is implementing a more run-heavy offense to cater to King’s strengths. Entering August, he made it clear that all three quarterbacks would be running the same offense and playbook, making it an even playing field for all three to win the job.

“Everybody on the team had to come back and win the starting job,” Fisher said. “We only talk about the quarterback, but every job is up for grabs every day. It’s up every game.”

The biggest benefit of running it back with King is his familiarity with the offense. While receivers coach Dameyune Craig moved to coach quarterbacks this offseason, the offense is still run by Fisher. Plays that worked with Calzada last fall will be at the disposal of King.

The hope for A&M is that King will also be able to connect downfield with receivers for more explosive plays. Along with Smith, the Aggies added to vertical options during the 2022 recruiting cycle with Evan Stewart and speedster Chris Marshall.

“Haynes has improved in his arm ability and his keys when reading the defense,” said Smith.

Johnson will now move back to the bench, but the verdict is not out on him just yet. The same could be said for Weigman. Fisher said that King sits atop the depth chart to face the Bearkats while Johnson is firmly planted in the No. 2 role and Weigman falling in place at No. 3.

All that could change by Week 2 against Appalachian State. It could be different come Week 3 against Miami (FL). Heck, if King fails to meet the standard in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium against Arkansas, Johnson best be ready to take the field.

And Fisher’s all-in with leaving the door open depending on the outcomes each Saturday.

“It’s ever-changing,” Fisher said of the position. “They have to practice well and play well, but I feel very confident in all three of those guys.”

That may be true. For now, the job belongs to King. Everything positive on display is still there for QB1. Smith sees even more potential with another year under his belt.

Time will if progress in practice translates to success on Saturday. But the long wait is over. And the door on the QB competition could be shut for good.

Said Smith: “[Haynes] has matured a lot, just trying to get everybody going …. he’s not just a person who’s going to sit back and be quiet, he’s going to bring that inner leadership out.”

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter at @MrColeThompson

