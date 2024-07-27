Aggies' Training Camp: What to Watch As Texas A&M Prepares For 1st Season Under Elko
Looking to turn things around this season, the Texas A&M Aggies have the first big hurdle coming up.
Exactly one month prior to kickoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Mike Elko and company will suit up for training camp. Hitting the field for the first time of the season will give them the chance to iron out the kinks in their game plan and begin to build chemistry, which will certainly be important to finding success in the new-look SEC.
From a returning quarterback to new coordinators and everything in between, Texas A&M has some work to do before it'll be ready to kickoff in the fall. If all goes well, the Aggies could see the revival they've been hoping for since firing Jimbo Fisher.
But that's contingent on training camp.
Here are a few things to watch for as Elko's squad gears up for the year:
Conner Weigman's 1st Full Season
Standout quarterback Conner Weigman is entering this third season within the Aggies' program, but he's played less than one season's worth of games.
Taking over the starting position late in the season during his freshman year and only getting four games before breaking his foot in his sophomore year has prevented Weigman from truly becoming the quarterback that Texas A&M had hoped he would be. This season, however, that's set to change.
“He’s healthy now," Elko said, dispelling any lingering worries of his quarterback's health. "You’re starting to see that energy. You’re starting to see him really come into himself and, obviously, it’s going to be really important for us to get good at quarterback play this fall.”
Naturally, Weigman will be quintessential to the Aggies' overall performance next season. In the four games he did start in 2023, he reached nearly 1,000 yards and threw eight touchdowns on a completion percentage near 70.
His talent is unquestionable. The real concern will be whether or not he'll be able to stay on the field throughout the year.
If a perfect world did exist and Weigman played all 12 games of the regular season the way he did the first four, he would have finished second overall in passing yards and passing touchdowns in the SEC.
Next season's success can't be based on hypothetical numbers, but it does say something about the kind of potential Weigman brings to the Aggies. If he can stay healthy, Texas A&M will already be in a much better position than it was one season ago.
Weigman just has to go prove it.
A Scrappy Offensive Line, Among Other Things
Protecting Weigman up front will be a group made up of four returners.
At center will Mark Nabou Jr., joined by Chase Bisontis, Reuben Fatheree II and newcomer Ar'maj Reed-Adams. Leading them is Trey Zuhn III — one of the Aggies' offensive captains — who will also play a large role in keeping the offense fluid throughout the year.
That was something that Elko preached heavily.
"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful on offense," Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."
With Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens returning in the backfield next season, that line up front will have a large responsibility. None of Owens, Daniels and Moss had a true breakout season last year, but with a much stronger passing game, that's sure to change.
While Weigman opens up the field as a passing threat, the trio of backs for Texas A&M can make its offense a big threat for opposing defenses. And at the forefront of it all?
Zuhn III and his scrappy offensive line.
"We've put in a ton of work," the captain said. "Just having that much experience on the offensive line now, it's going to be huge. We've been able to gel together these past couple of months, working hard, competing against each other in the weight room and on the field."
Klein & Bateman: 2 New Coordinators
Elko isn't the only new face on the Aggies' coaching staff.
After being hired in late November, it didn't take long for the coach to add new offensive and defensive coordinators. With Bobby Petrino now back with his Arkansas Razorbacks and D.J. Durkin set to assume the same role with the Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M was in need of new leadership.
The result? Collin Klein on offense and Jay Bateman on defense.
After spending ample time with the Kansas State Wildcats, Klein brings with him experience and an easy-to-work-with personality that ultimately drew Elko to hiring him to head of the Aggies' offense in its quest to build upon previous seasons instead of starting from scratch.
"Collin brings an innovative mind," Elko said of his new offensive coordinator. "I think the thing that really drew me to Collin was his knowledge of the game of football, his intelligence level and understanding how to attack defenses."
As for Bateman, he's been around the SEC — most recently with Billy Napier in Florida — and knows what it takes to compete in arguably the toughest conference in college football. Texas A&M has a history with a strong defensive unit, so the pressure is certainly on for him as well.
Since Elko and his staff have arrived in College Station, the change in culture has been made clear by the program. Players are "where they're supposed to be" and are "more receptive" to leadership as it comes from multiple fronts.
Obviously, there is more to be done before that culture shift can impact the result on the field, but the Aggies are in a good place. After all, two new coordinators and a much better attitude?
On paper, it sounds like a recipe for success.