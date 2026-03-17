With a No. 10 seed in the South and an upcoming game in the Round of 64 against St. Mary’s in Oklahoma City, the Texas A&M Aggies have reached postseason play for the fourth season in a row, and the first under head coach Bucky McMillan.

The Aggies, like all other 67 teams slated in the field for March Madness, have hopes of making an NCAA tournament run. Here are four key players whose performance could decide how far the Aggies make it through March:

Rashaun Agee

Feb 25, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) dunks the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Power forward Rashaun Agee leads the Aggies in several per game stat lines, with 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds. He also spends the most time on the court out of anyone else on the team, averaging 26.8 minutes spent on the floor.

If the Aggies are to make a run through the championship tournament — and even make it through the first game against No. 7-seed St. Mary’s — Agee will need to continue his streak of successful performances, especially within the perimeter. He’s extremely productive in the paint, averaging a success rate of 48.9%. That skill will be needed against the Gaels’ defense, which is ranked as one of the best in the country.

Jacari Lane

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jacari Lane is one of the most important players off the bench that can make an immediate impact in the Aggies’ gameplay. Although he isn’t usually a member of the starting five rotation, Lane is a dynamic guard that capitalizes decently off the paint and makes important assists in crunch time.

The guard is also a free throw machine, making use of the fouls incurred against him to average 88.2% at the penalty line. In an NCAA tournament run, Lane will be one of the most pivotal players off the bench that could change the momentum in a game.

Rylan Griffen

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rylan Griffen is another pivotal starter in the rotation that could be a deciding factor in Texas A&M’s path through the tournament. The shooting guard averages the second-most points of the Aggies, with 11.6 per game, as well as averaging 46% within the paint. Griffen comes in clutch in game-deciding moments, recording a career-high 21 points in a win over the Kentucky Wildcats that proved pivotal in the Aggies’ resume going into both the SEC tournament and in gaining an NCAA berth.

Pop Isaacs

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2)shoots a three point basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Pop Isaacs is a familiar face to the Aggies’ starting five, and while his performance in terms of per game numbers is average on the stats sheet, he possesses the ability to make an immediate impact on the court — especially with his three-point shooting.

Isaacs averages 39.6% outside of the perimeter, which could prove pivotal to the Aggies’ performance against the Gaels. St. Mary’s excels in stifling play in the paint, so Isaacs’ ability to step back and shoot through the defense could make all the difference on Thursday when the two meet up.