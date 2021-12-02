Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

The Buckeyes are the only program in the country with three players on the list.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke were named on Thursday as semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding freshman in college football.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has thrown for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in 11 games this season. He was named the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year as a result.

Henderson, a true freshman from Hopewell, Va., has rushed for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall. He’s also caught 23 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns to break Maurice Clarett’s freshman record for touchdowns in a season with 19 total scores.

Burke, last but not least, started all 12 games for the Buckeyes, becoming the first true freshman to start a season opener on defense since Andy Katzenmoyer in 1996. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native allowed just 30 catches for 321 yards and zero touchdowns in coverage this fall.

Ohio State is the only school in the country with three players on the list, though top-ranked Georgia has two in tight end Brock Bowers and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Other semifinalists include Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba, Coastal Carolina defensive end Josaiah Stewart, Marshall running back Ali Rasheen, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

The award, which is named after former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander, has been presented annually since 2018. Past winners include Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Three finalists for this year’s award will be named on Dec. 21, while the winner will be announced on Jan. 10.

