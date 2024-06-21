Auburn to Hire Ex Texas A&M Defensive Backs Coach TJ Rushing - Report
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive backs coach TJ Rushing was once a major part of the program's success on defense for four seasons under Jimbo Fisher.
Now, after parting ways with the Aggies after the firing of Fisher, Rushing has found his next landing spot and has been hired by the Auburn Tigers according to reports from Matt Zentiz 247Sports, where he will coach alongside Hugh Freeze.
A former NFL defensive back with the Indianapolis Colts, Rushing shined his wisdom on an Aggies defense that ranked top 10 in the nation in total defense after his first season in 2020, ranked No. 17 in the country in pass defense in 2021, and ranked No. 1 in the nation against the pass in 2022.
"TJ has an outstanding track record of playing, teaching, and developing quality defensive backs,” Fisher said following Rushing's arrival in 2020. “He is a tireless worker, an outstanding recruiter and he coaches with a lot of fire and enthusiasm. He will make a great addition to our coaching staff."
Rushing had first joined the Aggies in 2020 after two seasons at Memphis. Before his stint with the Tigers, Rushing spend two seasons as the DB coach with Arizona State from 2016-2017 in what was his second stint with the program. He was the corner backs coach at Northern Arizona in 2015.
Rushings first stint as a coach came with the Sun Devils, where he started as a graduate assistant in 2013, before become a defensive quality control coach in 2014.