Coach Elko Praises Running Game After Win At Florida
GAINESVILLE - The Texas A&M Aggies ground game had what you could call "The Romp In The Swamp".
Aggies ball carriers rushed for 310 yards on 55 carries as Texas A&M defeated Florida 33-20 in Gainesville, FL.
Le'Veon Moss led the way by running the ball 18 times for 110 yards. He averaged 6.1 yards per rush. Amari Daniels also chipped in 68 yards on 13 carries, while EJ Smith had six carries for 24 yards.
Quarterback Marcel Reed, filling in for the injured Conner Weigman, carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards. He also had a rushing touchdown on a one-yard plunge.
The drive, which was punctuated by Reed's score, was very impressive. It was a 15-play, 99-yard drive that chewed up 7:23 right before halftime. It deflated the Gators and was the ultimate backbreaker.
"I thought every kid at o-line and running back played with the demeanor we needed, Aggies coach Mike Elko said. "How about 10 [Marcel Reed]? I thought he could have thrown it more..We had the confidence he could go out there and do it."
Reed had a 31-yard jaunt in the first half and he was tackled just short of the goal line. Elko was impressed with his ability to break free out of the box and hit the second level so quickly.
"I don't know if it was one particular play," Elko said. "But, that's just the dimension he has."
Elko had his first SEC game on Saturday as Aggies head coach. He said he liked his introduction to the league provided by the rushing attack.
"That was physical SEC football by our offense today," Elko said.
The Aggies' ground game was so good largely in part due to the run-blocking of the offensive line. Texas A&M controlled the line of scrimmage from the beginning of the game. When you run the ball 55 times, you are able to control the clock.
Texas A&M had the ball for 37 minutes. They also accumulated 27 first downs. That is how you win football games on the road in the SEC.