'Culture Matters!' How Shemar Turner Proves Aggies' Success Will Start From Within
From the white towels that The 12th Man proudly waved during home football games to the barefoot Yell Leaders that evade the first-year Corps of Cadets members after a win, the Texas A&M Aggies have a "culture" like no other.
As soon as you step foot on campus, the vast traditions that have followed the Aggies are obvious. Perhaps receiving "cult" as a sobriquet says all it needs to, but if one thing is for certain, nobody is denying the pride displayed by Aggie faithful.
The only thing is, that pride hasn't resulted in championships. Nor have the traditions.
But under new coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M will try again.
"When you talk about successful organizations," Elko said at SEC Media Days Thursday. "whether it's sports, football, business or (anything else), culture matters. When you talk about how to enhance your product, culture plays a big role."
Under Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies were consistently tops in recruiting rankings. Multiple five-star quarterbacks made their way to College Station under Sumlin, but not soon after — infamously — they made swift exits.
Fisher recorded the nation's top recruiting class in 2022, but now, the 30-some-odd members that made up that class are only a dozen strong. Multiple highly-touted recruits entered the transfer portal or in some extreme cases, were suspended indefinitely for disciplinary reasons.
Texas A&M was recruiting football stars, but not leaders.
Under Elko, that's changed.
His recruiting class in Year 1 didn't scratch the top 10 across the nation, but it does possess a sense of unity that Texas A&M desperately needed. Like Elko himself, the players headed to Aggieland are intent on staying there.
"Really early on, we started talking about that," Elko explained. "What we wanted our culture to be; what we wanted it to look like. .... In order to get it to look the way you want it to look, you have to be intentional about who you're bringing into your program."
"We have (also) been very intentional about trying to bring everyone together, trying to get them around each other more," he added. "You know, kids crave connection. So, I think they have embraced it and I think it's been a really good experience."
New faces set to don the Maroon & White this season include Jacob Bostick, Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Cashius Howell and Trey Jones III — among others. Each incoming player has a unique skill set to bring to the table, but above all else, he fits the culture Elko and company are targeting.
That was immediately clear to returning defensive lineman Shemar Turner.
"I feel like the transition was pretty easy," the senior said of his new teammates. "All of them came in, everybody was pretty much cool. Everybody was talkative.
"Nobody came in hostile — nothing like that."
As a returning senior, Turner has seen plenty throughout his time with the Aggies. He played under Fisher and bore witness to the struggles that mired any chances of a College Football Playoff run, especially near the end of the former Florida State coach's tenure.
As such, he's also been among the first to experience the mindset shift that Elko has implemented in just a few months. And he's certainly bought into the new mood surrounding Aggie football.
That's what influenced his decision to come back for another season.
"Everything (Coach Elko) was saying was making sense," Turner explained. "I had stuff on and off the field to fix to (raise) my draft grade. If I can boost my stock in any kind of way, come back and do better, I will. That's what my mentality was."
As excited as Turner was to return, so, too, were his teammates for him to.
"(He's) a leader for sure," Aggies linebacker Taurean York said of Turner. "Just having him on the field is a great impact, but I know the energy he brings and the way he runs to the ball is a sight to see, so I'm happy to have him back."
Still just a sophomore, York has a few more seasons to find success with the Aggies. He only has one more with Turner, but if the Elko-made culture accomplishes anything, the linebacker will be ready to be an even stronger leader — he's already earned "captain" status — whenever Turner does depart.
"Guys are being more receptive to leadership (under Elko)," York said. "Everybody is where they're supposed to be. ... "I am still considered young and an underclassman, but I'm happy that (my teammates) chose me to lead them throughout the difficulties of the season."
Whatever does happen next season, Texas A&M hopes it's just the first of years to come under Elko. He's already shown the program how it can be stronger through its "culture", and if all goes according to plan, that will finally result in on-field success, the journey of which has already begun in practice.
"If you are a guy that loves the sport of football, you love being coached hard," Turner explained of Elko's coaching style. "It don't matter what it is. It can be on and off the field."
Next season, the Aggies will be ready to play.
As far as Turner goes, however, if Elko is the rule-setter, he'll be the enforcer. The leader, by example.
All the way from kickoff to victory War Hymm.
"That's one thing we do love about being here at A&M," Turner said. "Having all these guys with us. Being able to have that mentality of 'We can go into this game and win this game. We can do it.'
"We love it."