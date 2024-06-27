Does Jim Schlossnagle's Public Apology Help Calm Tension Between Aggies and Longhorns?
Wearing a plaid suit fixed with an orange, striped next tie, former Texas A&M Aggies baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle put his right hand up at his introductory press conference in a "Hook 'Em."
The conclusion of Schlossnagle's press conference completed the move he made following the Aggies' elimination from the College World Series — a decision he apparently had decided on prior to the NCAA Tournament altogether — and firmly placed in image in the minds of Texas A&M's faithful they'll likely remember negatively for the rest of their lives.
With a simple hand gesture, Schlossnagle became the face of everything the Aggies stood against, which his former players made clear, albeit slyly, on their social media recaps of the season.
"Respect, Excellence, Leadership, LOYALTY, Integrity, Selfless Service," Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao wrote on Instagram, highlighting one word in particular. "I'm here to stay."
"I'm an Aggie forever," Aggies senior Ryan Targac wrote. "You can't take that away from me. Gig'em."
"It's about the players," freshman pitcher Weston Moss added. "Not the coaches."
With their words, the Aggies' roster made clear that they, too, shared in the disappointment that much of the fanbase experienced upon learning that its baseball coach was leaving the program for its rival.
The players were the ones most qualified to talk about it. And that they did. But so did Schlossnagle, fielding questions about his decision to move to Austin during his introductory press conference.
On some hands, this was a very easy decision because of my relationship with (Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte) and my past history and my belief in him and his wife, Robin," the coach explained. "But it was obviously very hard. There's a lot of decisions in life that you don't get to choose the timing. You don't get to meet with your team, as you would like. And for that I am sorry."
An apology. It was the least Schlossnagle could do for leaving the Aggies' program high and dry without a coach or a staff, after dealing a big blow to their recruiting and transfer portal viability.
But he took it a step further. He even apologized for his meltdown after his team lost Game 3 of the College World Series Final against the Tennessee Volunteers aimed toward a journalist.
"He asked a question that was an obvious question," Schlossnagle said of TexAgs reporter Richard Zane. "I wish I could have answered that better. But in the moment, all 30 minutes after the last pitch, all I could think about was our players.
"I really wasn't in the mood to talk about myself for the future."
Ironically, if his mind was on his players, he probably would have informed them about his intended job change instead of hiding it away until he — hopefully — would be able to take his Aggie uniform off for the final time without addressing it. But he was called out. That sparked his response.
And, in turn, it sparked outrage from Aggie fans, who took to social media sending expletives and vulgar messages at the new Longhorns coach.
"If I left Texas A&M for some other school in a different part of the country, the interesting text messages and messages that I got yesterday probably wouldn't have happened," he said of the public outcry that followed his decision to sign with the Longhorns. "But I get it. You can't ask for your fan base to support you and be passionate like the 12th Man always has been."
There's never been any doubt that Aggie fans are passionate. Their aptly described online rants, however, took place before his "public apology."
But does that make it any better? Does it help calm any additional tension that came from the controversial job change?
In short, no. After Schlossnagle boldly said that he took the head coaching position with the Aggies "to never take another job" before leaving for Austin the next day, he lost all credibility with the fans he left behind. Anything he says from here on out will never be taken at face value.
For the Longhorns, Schlossnagle's move was extremely positive. They likely won't pay too much care to the ugly exit that resulted in them landing one of the nation's best baseball coaches, and, if Austin truly is the dream destination for Schlossnagle when all is said and done, they won't have to.
But the Aggies? They're not going to be merciful for quite some time. They're going to boo their former coach harder than the team itself when Texas takes Olsen Field next season. They're going to label him one of the worst figures in Aggie sports history.
And suddenly, Aggie fans are more excited about facing the Longhorns in baseball than they are about football, which speaks immensely to the culture in College Station. The Aggies are hurt.
Schlossnagle will likely find success in Austin. He'll probably win a national title with them — the same as he would have with Texas A&M if he'd stayed a few more seasons — and when he does, his hand will inevitably find its way into a "Hook 'Em."
In that moment, he'll be a true Longhorn. Texas fans will look at him and see a coach who brought to Austin exactly what it needed, and they'll adore him. Just the same as Aggie fans once did.
But no longer.
Schlossnagle might have apologized, but he won't ever receive forgiveness from the fanbase that was ready to embrace him with open arms — win or lose. He might have tried to handle the situation with care and grace, but he didn't. Not even close.
As far as the Aggies are concerned, their former coach is a Longhorn, and he'll always be.
Now, he faces the backlash that comes with that.
Whether he likes it or not.