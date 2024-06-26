All Aggies

REPORT: Ex Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Agreed to Longhorns Deal Ahead of Post Season

According to reports from D1Baseball, Jim Schlossnagle agreed to become the Texas Longhorns coach before the post season even began.

Jun 22, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches batting practice before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
It's been a rough 48 hours for Texas A&M Aggies fans.

On Monday night, the Aggies lost a heartbreaking 6-5 decision to the Tennessee Volunteers, falling just short of the first national title in school history.

The very next morning, then-head coach Jim Schlossnagle was reportedly leaving the program after three seasons to take the job with the Texas Longhorns.

Unsurprisingly, Schlossnagle has been lambasted by fans and media members alike for the decision, as well as his handling of the situation - especially considering that less than 24 hours before the reports of Schlossnagle to Austin broke, he gave an impassioned denial of having any interest in leaving Aggieland.

However, according to D1Baseball.com college baseball insider Kendall Rogers, the deal between Schlossnagle and the Longhorns was done well before the postseason even began.

“One interesting note is that I was told by multiple sources today that this deal — at least at the highest level — was done between A&M’s series with Georgia and before the Regional round,” Rogers tweeted. “It’s truly a fascinating search/hire to unpack. I’ll have more.”

Obviously, the timing of Texas officially firing former head coach David Pierce, as well as the reports beginning to swirl in relation to Schlossnagle heading to the Longhorns on the day of the College World Series Final gave off the appearance of a major distraction.

And perhaps, maybe it was to some degree.

However, based on this new information, it seems that Schlossnagle always knew he was destined for the 40 Acres, and did his best to go out on top in his final season in College Station.

