All Aggies

Eagles Sign Texas A&M Aggies WR Ainias Smith to Rookie Deal

Ainias Smith was one of three Eagles to sign their rookie deal on Monday.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last five seasons, Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith was one of the most productive players in the program, regardless of position, thanks in large part to his ability to be versatile within the offense.

As a result, Smith became an intriguing NFL Draft prospect, eventually going No. 152 overall in the fifth to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

Now, Smith has officially joined the Eagles, signing a four-year, $4.35 million rookie contract, complete with a $1.08 million signing bonus.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"His ability to run after the catch. His ability to get in and out of breaks. I think he is extremely tough," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "I love that about him. That's really what sticks out. Catches the ball really well... It's going to be fun to see how we can get him the football and different ways that he can contribute both on special teams and on offense."

Smith's college career at Texas A&M was marked by consistent production and versatility. Over five years, he recorded 2,407 receiving yards, 405 rushing yards, 180 receptions, and 23 total touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 1,196 return yards and two return touchdowns.

During the 2023 season, Smith led the Aggies with 53 receptions and 795 receiving yards, earning First-team All-SEC honors as an all-purpose player and return specialist. His versatility and production make him a unique prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, drawing comparisons to the success of players like Deebo Samuel, who have excelled in multi-faceted roles.

Now he will get to prove the doubters wrong once more with the Eagles, where he will be catching passes from Jalen Hurts alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com