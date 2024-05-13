Eagles Sign Texas A&M Aggies WR Ainias Smith to Rookie Deal
Over the last five seasons, Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith was one of the most productive players in the program, regardless of position, thanks in large part to his ability to be versatile within the offense.
As a result, Smith became an intriguing NFL Draft prospect, eventually going No. 152 overall in the fifth to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
Now, Smith has officially joined the Eagles, signing a four-year, $4.35 million rookie contract, complete with a $1.08 million signing bonus.
"His ability to run after the catch. His ability to get in and out of breaks. I think he is extremely tough," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "I love that about him. That's really what sticks out. Catches the ball really well... It's going to be fun to see how we can get him the football and different ways that he can contribute both on special teams and on offense."
Smith's college career at Texas A&M was marked by consistent production and versatility. Over five years, he recorded 2,407 receiving yards, 405 rushing yards, 180 receptions, and 23 total touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 1,196 return yards and two return touchdowns.
During the 2023 season, Smith led the Aggies with 53 receptions and 795 receiving yards, earning First-team All-SEC honors as an all-purpose player and return specialist. His versatility and production make him a unique prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, drawing comparisons to the success of players like Deebo Samuel, who have excelled in multi-faceted roles.
Now he will get to prove the doubters wrong once more with the Eagles, where he will be catching passes from Jalen Hurts alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.