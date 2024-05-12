ESPN Analyst: Reaching NCAA Playoff 'Something Texas A&M Can Do'
The Texas A&M Aggies needed a reset after last season.
That's not a secret. After the multitude of promises that came with hiring Jimbo Fisher on a ten-year deal, achieving none of them — not counting a top-5 finish in 2020 — is not where any program wants to be. The Aggies felt they could be a consistent championship threat with Fisher and his cyclical recruiting, but they weren't.
So, they decided to move on.
With Fisher gone, Texas A&M embarked on a new era. They had already broken the bank bringing the former Seminole to Aggieland, so the most likely possibility was that a smaller name would take over. Mike Elko, who emerged from the shadows after some drama involving fans and the university's board of regents, is not a small name by any means, but he isn't the Dabo Swinney, Urban Meyer.
He hasn't won anything as a head coach. But according to ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, doing so with the Aggies isn't out of the question.
“(Does) Mike Elko turn A&M into a College Football Playoff contender in Year 1?" McElroy hypothesized. "I think the probability here is about a three (out of ten). Now, getting into the Top 12 is certainly something that A&M’s roster can do."
The analyst went on to explain the Aggies' strengths, which include an experienced quarterback and a strong defensive unit but pointed out the offensive line as a cause for concern.
"That is a legitimate question mark for me," McElroy said. "A&M’s offensive line, bunch of guys that are going to be coming in. They’ve added a bunch of guys through the portal. Hopefully they’re more consistent. I think they’ll be alright, but I still think the offensive line is a big question mark going into the year."
Elko has already expressed the confidence he has in his line despite losing Bryce Foster. He described them as scrappy, gritty and tough, so the hope is that they pan out that way. Regardless of the hesitancy, however, McElroy remained positive.
"I think they’re really optimistic with what Mike Elko’s going to bring," he said. "The stability he’s going to bring to the program. The level of detail that he’s going to bring to the defensive side."
If the Aggies want to be competitive, they'll have to find a way to come together under a new coaching staff in Year 1, which isn't an easy ask. That being said, the playoff will consist of eight more teams than usual, so it will be slightly easier. Plus, they certainly have the weapons to do so.
They just need to translate it to wins.